College Football Picks: DraftKings Bowl Game Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 23

We have some interesting bowl matchups for Saturday, and the day starts early at 12 p.m. ET with the Birmingham Bowl. As you might expect, the transfer portal and NFL opt-outs loom large on any bowl slate, and Saturday is no exception. Rather than list all of the players affected, we'll mention them among our recommendations when they are most pertinent.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Birmingham Bowl: Troy (-7) vs. Duke O/U: 44.5

Camelia Bowl: Arkansas State (-3) vs. Northern Illinois O/U: 54.5

Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison (-1) vs. Air Force O/U: 41

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State (-1) vs. Georgia State O/U: 59.5

68 Ventures Bowl; South Alabama (-17) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 44.5

Las Vegas Bowl: Utah (-6) vs. Northwestern O/U: 41.5

Hawai'i Bowl: San Jose State (-9.5) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 48.5

WEATHER

The only game with a threatening weather situation appears to be the Armed Forces Bowl. The weather in Fort Worth has rain in the forecast, but the rain should be mild, with a stronger front entering overnight.

CFB PICKS FOR SATURDAY BOWL SLATE ON DRAFTKINGS

Quarterback

Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State ($7.500) vs. Northern Illinois

Arkansas State's offense is unaffected by transfers and opt-outs, so Raynor will have all of his weapons available. The true freshman jumped to the top of the depth chart by Week 4 and has delivered for the Red Wolves. He's a dual threat who can hurt you through the air and on the ground, and he is responsible for 20 touchdowns in the offense. I anticipate his best success will come from designed run plays and scrambles out of the backfield, as the Huskies are weaker in that area. The Huskies will be without EDGE George Gumbs, so the pass rush won't be as extreme for Raynor. This game has the second-highest pace on the slate, so I am willing to ride with the youngster in this spot.

Levi Williams, Utah State ($6,400) vs. Georgia State

While I planned on selecting offenses that were mostly intact, I'm going with Williams as Cooper Legas' (shoulder) replacement, largely due to his record since taking over in Legas' absence. While his passing numbers in his last game against New Mexico were so-so, he distinguished himself as a talented runner, compiling 153 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Williams' style adds a dimension to Utah State's offense that Legas did not provide, so Georgia State will be challenged to find tape to prepare for the adjusted offense. Georgia State is without its best running back and receiver in this game and has several spots missing on defense. Their ability to finish drives should be compromised in this game, giving Williams more opportunities by winning time of possession.

Gunnar Watson, Troy ($6,700) vs. Duke

Watson should have lower exposure in the field than Raynor, making him a sneaky add against a Duke team that's feeling the sting from the portal and opt-outs. The Blue Devils will be without QB Riley Leonard and a host of other starters on both sides of the ball, while the Trojans are largely unaffected. It's good news for Watson, who's enjoyed great success in his final season of college ball. He has 27 passing touchdowns with only five interceptions. While he's more of a traditional pocket passer, this is another case where an offense will get additional opportunities due to a lack of production from the opposition. Watson will also be highly motivated to excel on a big stage, as his name hasn't been mentioned much amid the crop of elite quarterbacks heading into the NFL Draft.



Running Back

Kairee Robinson, San Jose State ($8,100) vs. Coastal Carolina

The Spartans are mostly free of postseason absences, so Robinson will be ready to go with his full complement on offense. The Chanticleers are full of variables because there are reports that some transfers may end up playing regardless, but at the moment, they are missing three key defensive pieces. Robinson routinely shares the load with Quali Conley ($5,500), and I think he is also totally reasonable if Robinson's salary becomes difficult to swallow as you proceed in lineup construction. It's hard to argue against either player, but Robinson has a huge advantage in the red zone, where he's scored 20 total touchdowns compared to eight for Conley.

Antario Brown, Northern Illinois ($6,900) vs. Arkansas State

The Red Wolves have one of the worst defenses on this slate. I was very tempted to add NIU's Rocky Lombardi ($7,000) to the QB list due to the deficiencies on the other end of the ball, but there's no doubt that Brown is the linchpin of the Huskies' offense. He's had some issues with good defenses, but Arkansas State has one of the worst run defenses in FBS, allowing an average of 183.8 yards to opposing running backs.

Kimani Vidal, Troy ($8,000) vs. Duke

I will continue to play it safe and go with Vidal, who should take advantage of the short-handed Blue Devils and open up the passing game for Watson. He's coming off a huge 233-yard, five-touchdown performance against Appalachian State, and he's proven himself against decent defenses throughout the season. With 15 total touchdowns, he offers a good opportunity for an added touchdown to our total.

Also consider: Braylon McReynolds, South Alabama ($5,100) vs. Eastern Michigan, but check on Kentrel Bullock's ($5,700) pre-game status. If he can take a full load, he may emerge as a slightly better option.

Also: Ja'Quinden Jackson, Utah ($5,300) vs. Northwestern

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals, Utah State ($6,900) vs. Georgia State

I am equally fine with Terrell Vaughn ($6,800) in this spot, and while Levi Williams isn't in the same class as Cooper Legas in the passing game, I think he'll be able to find both excellent receivers open. Royals had a little more success connecting with Williams than Vaughn in the last matchup, and I think early synergy will be important for Williams as he runs through his progressions.

Nick Nash, San Jose State ($6,400) vs. Coastal Carolina

I decided that Chevan Cordeiro was a little too expensive atop the QB pool, but I am perfectly fine with taking advantage of his ability through Nash, who is Cordeiro's top target. The gap between Nash and the other options in the depth chart is the widest you can find on the slate, as the nearest option is less productive and over $2,000 cheaper. I do not doubt that Nash will get plenty of looks.

Tailique Williams, Georgia State ($5,900) vs. Utah State

Robert Lewis was one of Darren Grainger's favorite targets, but he's in the portal and won't play. With RB Marcus Carroll also gone, Grainger will have to air it out, and I think Williams is the best he's got as a receiving target. There are two other injuries on the WR depth chart as well, and his reasonable salary is very palatable.

Money Parks, Utah ($4,900) vs. Northwestern

Although Bryson Barnes is entering the transfer portal, he's decided to play the bowl game, with the likely reason being a final opportunity to display his skills for potential suitors. He will be without a lot of receiving options, and while the Utes are expected to run the ball frequently against the Wildcats, I like Parks due to the lack of suitable options available. Devaughn Vele, Mikey Matthews, and Sione Vaki will all be absent, and both of the team's best tight ends are hurt, leaving Parks as the probable top target.

Also consider: Reggie Brown, James Madison ($5,800) vs. Air Force, Chris Lewis, Troy ($5,700) vs. Duke

