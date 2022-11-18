College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting: Jeff Edgerton's Week 12 CFB Picks

Although our results weren't stellar for Week 11, we nailed some bets that I actually bet more units on in real life. Going with Vandy, Arizona and FSU were all real-life bets I made from my list, and all of them hit. Last week's featured bets had a couple of very near misses, but a loss is a loss, and we are all about transparency.

Week 11 Results (29-32-0) 47.5%

Week 11 Featured Bets (2-3-0) 40%

Week 11 Top 25 Results (10-10-0) 50.0%

Overall Top 25 Results (108-88-2) 54.50%

Overall Featured Bet Results (27-31-0) 46.5%

OVERALL RESULTS: (330-337-5) 49.1%

SIMULATED BETS

UCF -15.5, MICH -18. MSU -10, WISC -10.5, PITT -7.5, NW +18.5, TCU -2.5, ULL+24, CONN +10, VT +10, MASS +33.5, FLA -14, UTSA -13, ARIZ +4, HOU +6, KSU -7.5, JMU -9.5, ASU +8. ND -21, APP -16, MD +27.5, TEX -9, CLEM -19, RUTG +19, LOU -4, USA -7.5, UGA -22.5, MTSU +6, CHAR +2.5, TROY -15, BUFF -14, CIN -17, IOWA +2.5, FIU +14, AUB -5.5, ARST +5.5, STAN +5, GT +21, MRSH -4.5, ISU -3.5, TENN -22, OKST +7.5, ARK +2.5, NMST +29, USC -2.5, WF -10, WASH -30.5, UAB +15, CSU +22, SJSU +1, ORE +2, NEV +22.5, UNLV -11

FEATURED BETS

ARKANSAS +2.5 AND UNDER 61 vs. Ole Miss

KJ Jefferson will be back this week, and the Razorbacks played rather capably without him, so I think he'll be the difference-maker here. Ole Miss' best win is against Kentucky, and that no longer seems all that impressive, and I don't think the Rebels will succeed against Arkansas' defense. This game will be a defensive battle, which is why I am taking the Under, and with Jefferson back, the Razorbacks win outright.

CLEMSON (-19) vs. Miami (FL)

I don't need to recap all the weird stuff that's been going on with the Hurricanes, but Gooogle 'Cristobal parents Miami' and you'll get a good idea of the overall tone of the program right now. Mario Cristobal's short tenure with Miami has been nothing short of a nightmare, and this team seems ready to give up and fold. Clemson's defense is going to give them plenty of trouble, and the Tigers need to make big statements down the stretch for the CFP committee. The Tigers will need help from teams like TCU and Tennessee, but they will keep their foot on the gas and control this matchup. It could be their most lopsided win of the season.

USC -2.5 @ UCLA

This crosstown rivalry will be the first time the Bruins will pack the Rose Bowl, and there should be plenty of garnet and gold in the crowd as well. While I have visions of Zach Charbonnet running all over USC's defense, this game comes down to the quarterbacks. DTR has fallen off a bit, especially through the air, and although both are great improvisers, Caleb Williams has simply been more consistent. The loss of Travis Dye stings, but Austin Jones, Raleek Brown and Darwin Barlow are all capable backs who will fill the gap.

KANSAS STATE (-7.5) @ West Virginia

I had a lot of picks I wanted to feature for the final pick, but I chose the most challenging one of the bunch. I never seem to get Kansas State right, and although I've picked a tough place to play and a Mountaineer team that's coming off a big win to bet against, I won't get fooled again. They almost beat TCU and Texas but blew out Oklahoma State and Baylor. What gives? KSU is a veritable box of chocolates, but I predict a hangover game from West Virginia.

