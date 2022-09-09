College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 2

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 2 Best Bets

We had an okay result in Week 1, but we can do even better this week. Let's get right to it! First, our results so far -

Week 1 Results (34-32-1) 55.2%

Week 1 Featured Bets (2-3-0) 40.0%

Week 1 Top 25 Results (9-8-1) 50.0%

Overall Top 25 Results (9-9-1) 47.3%

Overall Featured Bet Results (3-4-0) 42.8%

OVERALL RESULTS (44-48-1) 47.3%



We had a decent rebound after Week 0, and even though our overall results are still just below 50 percent, we ended up in the black overall for Week 1. We had a slightly easier time with the road underdogs this week, but like most of the public, we got burned by the ND/OSU Over and the UTA/FLA under. Since we spend the most time on the featured bets in this article, we'll work to get our numbers back above .500 this week. Some odds were unavailable at the time of publishing and were excluded.

FBS SIMULATED BETS

UCF -6, UNM +17, KSU -7, BAMA -20, NW -10, OHIO +25.5, ARKST +44.5, ARMY +3, MIA -25, ARK -8.5, WAKE -13, ND -20.5, UNC -7, NCST -42.5, CMCH -5, WMU -6, TENN -6, WISC -17, MEM -5, AFA -17.5, CHAR +26.5, APPST +19, ILL -3.5, CAL -13, IOWA -3.5, MICHST -34.5, UTA -44, LAF +17, CIN -31, CLEM -45, INDST +35.5, WASH -27, HOU +4, WAG +52, NOCO +21.5, COLST -11.5, UGA -50.5, EKY +4.5, UCLA -48, NEV -6.5, ECU -12.5, WVU -13.5, UAB -6.5, GWB +32.5, FAU -11.5, BUFF -9.5, M-OH -32, SMU -48.5, TUL –33, OKLA -33, GT -22.5, USF -35.5, TLSA -6.5, TOL -28.5, FLA -6, TROY -33.5, LT -4.5, EMU +11.5, MISS -32.5, USU -7.5, TXST -13.5, CONN +23.5, OKST -11, GASO +23.5, USC -8.5, AUB -24, RICE -11, SOU +48.5, UNT-34.5, HAW +52, IDHO +25.5, TCU, BC +2.5, IDS +35.5, ULM -4.5, OR -22.5, UTEP -17.5, BAY +2.5, ORST +1, ARIZ +11,

College Football Week 2 Featured Bets

USC -8.5 @ Stanford, and OVER 67.5

USC hasn't had a duo of Heisman candidates since Leinart and Bush, but by season's end you can easily envision Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison in the running. Let's face it, the best thing coming out of Stanford is what kind of antics their marching band will pull at halftime, but they do have a solid QB in Tanner McKee. The USC defense showed some cracks against RIce, and I think Stanford will put some points on the board, but I think USC is just getting started offensively. Look for the Trojans to dial up plenty of planned runs for Caleb Williams to keep Stanford off-balance.

UNDER 52 Notre Dame vs. Marshall

With only one game under the belt, we now have an idea of what Nore Dame's offense is going to look like. They are definitely run-focused, as Tyler Buchner only passed the ball 18 times. The ground-and-pound approach for the Irish will result in some long drives with fewer breakaway plays, and while they'll probably come away with a win, I don't think the two teams will combine for 52. Both defenses are strong and both offenses lean toward the run, a perfect formula for a sub-50 total.

WAKE FOREST -13 @ Vanderbilt

All hail the return of Sam Hartman. The Deacons got their first win and their season is effectively saved with Hartman's return. He's expected to take the helm against Vandy, a team that has fared well during their non-conference trip through the schedule, but the good times end here. I expect Wake to get back to the passing game and their talented crew of receivers, and their defense is probably the toughest the Commodores have faced. Wake runs away with this one.

ALABAMA -20 vs. Texas

The sharps have been leaning toward Texas, but I don't buy it. Nick Saban knows Steve Sarkisian's offensive plans, and although you could say there's bi-lateral knowledge, I wouldn't mess with history. Bryce Young looked like a different player in Week 1, using his legs to make things happen instead of his arm. Part of that was due to an offensive line that had a few struggles, but you can bet these problems were fixed in practice this week. Bijan Robinson is the best back in the country, and although this isn't the best defense Saban has ever fielded, Robinson will have an uphill battle.

