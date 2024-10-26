College Football Picks: LSU vs. Texas A&M

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting Picks: LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU and Texas A&M will faceoff for the 65th time in their program's storied histories. LSU currently holds a 32-23-3 lead in the rivalry, not including four wins that were vacated during Les Miles's tenure with the Tigers. This edition of the matchup will decide sole possession of first place in the SEC as both remain undefeated in conference play. LSU and A&M have had similar journeys to this point of the season; both sit at 6-1 on the year after losing the first game of the season and then going on six-game winning streaks. LSU currently stands at number eight in the AP poll, while Texas A&M stands at 14. A win in this game would put one of these two teams in the driver's seat on the road to the College Football Playoff and high hopes of an SEC title.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds for Week 9

Spread: LSU +1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Texas A&M -1 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: LSU +105 (Caesars Sportsbook); Texas A&M -115 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 54.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 55 (Caesars Sportsbook)

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Picks for Week 9

Texas A&M opened up the season with a tough loss against Notre Dame, in which their offense looked completely stagnant and unable to get the ball moving as they scored just 13 points. Since then, the offense has started to get going, scoring an average of 34.5 points over the next six games. Much like Texas A&M, LSU started off with their lowest point total of the season in the opener. Despite the low scoring, the offense moved the ball extremely well, totaling 421 yards of offense in what was one of the best-quarterbacked games of the season, with both Miller Moss of USC and Garrett Nussmeier throwing for over 300 yards and hardly missing a pass on the day. Since the 20-point affair against USC, LSU has gone on to average 36.5 points in their next six games leading to this point.

Diving deeper, the offenses and defenses for both teams grade out very well in terms of EPA, with LSU as the seventh-ranked offense and 29th-ranked defense in terms of EPA, and Texas A&M ranks 22nd and 19th in those respective categories. Another key evaluation here is the quarterback play. LSU's Nussmeier has been one of the best passers in the nation as he sits seventh in the nation in passing yards with 2,222 while throwing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Meanwhile, Conner Weigman, in the four games he has played, has averaged just 179.5 yards passing with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Despite Weigman's inconsistent play, the Texas A&M rushing offense has been a leading factor in their success as they have averaged 218.6 rushing yards per game behind running back Le'Veon Moss, who is second in the SEC in rushing yards with 674. LSU, on the other hand, is averaging 128.3 yards per game and hoping freshman running back Caden Durham can continue his recent success coming off a 101-yard three-touchdown performance against Arkansas.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Expert Pick: LSU +105 (Caesars Sportsbook)

LSU vs. Texas A&M Predictions for Week 9

This one, in the end, comes down to who, where, and what you trust. For me I have much more trust in Nussmeier for LSU than I do for Weigman for Texas A&M. I also find myself with more trust in the Texas A&M defense than I do in the LSU defense. This game is also being played at Kyle Field which can be an extremely tough environment to play in for any opponent. The LSU offensive line, to this point, has also been one of the best in the country, allowing just two sacks all season, while the defensive line is following suit, ranking seventh in the nation with 24 sacks on the year. If LSU can control the line of scrimmage, keeping pressure off of Nussmeier and applying pressure to a very inconsistent Weigman they may just have a very great formula to winning this game in College Station.

With the added juice for just one point here and more trust in LSU as a whole given Nussmeier's play and the play of the offensive and defensive line I like LSU outright.