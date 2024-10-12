College Football Picks: Ohio State vs. Oregon

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Oregon vs Ohio State: College Football Best Bets This Week

The college football season is heating up and you can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code fora Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , RotoWire has you covered.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Ohio State -3 (-105, ESPN Bet Sportsbook); Oregon +3.5 (-118, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 53.5 (Over, -110, BetMGM Sportsbook); 54.5 (Under, -115, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ohio State -148 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Oregon +135 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Be sure to dig into the latest sportsbook promos available at the best online sportsbooks to get the most bang for your buck this college football season. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets college football fans a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Betting Picks for Week 7

The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) and Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0) clash in a Big Ten conference battle at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. at 7:30 p.m., and the game can be viewed or streamed on NBC and Peacock.

Ohio State comes in ranked No. 2, and Oregon is right on its heels at No. 3, following a massive shake-up in the rankings with a multitude of upsets last weekend.

The Buckeyes were a little sluggish early on against Iowa, but Ohio State was able to pull away for a 35-7 win to cover as 17-point number as the Under (46) cashed. That win came on the heels of the team's only road win at Michigan State, a 38-7 victory as 23.5-point favorites as the Under (48.5) hit.

The Ducks picked up a 31-10 win over Michigan State, but Oregon missed the cover as a 22.5-point favorite. That was ridiculous, as the Ducks led 31-7 in the final minute, and for some inexplicable reason, Sparty elected to kick a field goal to make it 31-10. That was one of the grossest backdoor covers and bad beats you're ever going to see. There was no reason for that to happen. If you have Oregon last weekend, my condolences.

As it stands, Oregon is 1-4 against the spread (ATS). This team has averaged 32.5 points per game (PPG) in two conference tilts while allowing 11.5 PPG. In fact, the defense has allowed 14 or fewer points in four of five games, with the exception being a wild 37-34 win over Boise State back on Sept. 7. That was also UO's only Over result in three home games to date.

Ohio State has covered both conference games, and the offense has managed 35 or more points in every game. If that same Oregon defense shows up from the Boise State game, it's going to be a long game for the Ducks faithful at Autzen. The Ducks allowed 221 rushing yards to the Broncos, with Heisman hopeful RB Ashton Jeanty gouging them for 192 yards and three scores.

The Buckeyes have a very dangerous running game, as both RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson could give Oregon fits. Judkins has rolled up a team-best 468 yards on the ground with five touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. When he needs a breather, Henderson has gone for 8.0 yards per tote, while registering 337 yards and four scores. QB Will Howard also has four rushing touchdowns, too.

Howard has completed 71.5% of his passes for 1,248 yards, 12 TD and three picks. Most of his attention is focused on true freshman standout WR Jeremiah Smith, who has 23 grabs for 453 yards and six touchdowns. WR Emeka Egbuka has managed 30 catches for 433 yards and five scores, too.

QB Dillon Gabriel is one of the best signal callers, statistically, in the history of college football. He has completed 77.8% of his passes for 1,449 yards, 11 TD and three interceptions. The big playmaker for the Ducks is WR Tez Johnson, who has 43 receptions for 395 yards and five scores. In the ground game, RB Jordan James has racked 552 rushing yards, and 6.3 yards per carry, with five scores.

The best bet here is to go with the Over. These offenses are electric, and they go deep. The scoreboard operator at Autzen might want to limber up the fingers, as he/she is going to get a workout Saturday night.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Expert Pick: Over 53.5 (-110 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football season with the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $200 in Bonus Bets!

Ohio State vs. Oregon Predictions for Week 7

The Buckeyes look to cover for a third consecutive conference game. This will easily be the biggest test, however. Ohio State also covered in its only previous road game, but again, that was against Michigan State, and was merely a tune-up.

The Ducks have been good on offense, but they'll need to be great to win against the Buckeyes in this top-5 matchup. Oregon has scored 31 or more points in all four games against FBS opponents, and the defense has allowed 12.3 PPG in the past three outings.

The biggest concern is Oregon's lack of defense against Boise State. That kind of shoddy rush defense can't happen against Judkins and/or Henderson, or this will get away from the Ducks in a hurry. While the Over is the top play, laying the three and a hook with Ohio State isn't a bad way to go, either.