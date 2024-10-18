This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon vs. Purdue

The Oregon Ducks will fly across the country to take on the Purdue Boilermakers, and both teams are coming off dramatic weeks. Oregon notched a singular win by squeaking out a win against Ohio State, and Purdue shocked the betting world with a 49-point effort against Illinois, almost toppling the Illini. Oregon wants to keep a playoff berth in its sights, and Purdue is playing for respect. Can they avoid a blowout against a talented and well-coached Oregon squad?

Oregon vs. Purdue Betting Odds for Week 8

Spread: Oregon -29.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Purdue +30 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 61 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Under 61.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -5000 (ESPN Bet), Purdue +2000 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread was as low as -27 a couple of days ago, but public money for Oregon has shot the spread up to change my initial endorsement. There's nothing appealing about the moneyline here, and I liked the Over/Under a lot better when it was at 58.5 earlier in the week.

Oregon vs. Purdue Betting Picks for Week 8

If you look at the Big 10 travel data, a troubling metric emerges. When a team travels two or more time zones, they lose about 80 percent of the time. I believe the Ducks will buck that trend, but not enough to cover. People call Purdue the Spoilmakers for a reason, and their recent quarterback switch has revitalized their offense. They took a very talented Illinois team to the brink and almost pulled out a victory, and while credit is due to Ryan Browne, the team's firing of OC Graham Harrell had the biggest impact. Head coach Ryan Walters' play-calling was far more innovative against Illinois, and Browne executed it perfectly. Despite the offensive renaissance, defense is still a problem for Purdue. They give up a ton of yards and surrender an average of 39 points per game. Despite that handicap, I think the cross-country doldrums will affect the Ducks somewhat. They might start slow and allow Purdue to stay in the game for a half, and their defensive scheme will suffer due to a lack of tape for Walters, Browne, and this new-look offense. Oregon will win this game outright, but Purdue should be able to keep this within 30 points.

Oregon vs. Purdue Expert Pick: Purdue +30 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. Purdue Predictions for Week 8

Dillon Gabriel should end up playing four quarters regardless of the score, as the Heisman candidate will be given every opportunity to hang a big number in an effort to leapfrog the competition in the race. Jordan James is the best bell-cow back in the Big 10, and he'll be used frequently to wear down a Purdue offense that is at the bottom of the Big 10 against the run. Gabriel also has a wide array of receiving talent at his disposal, led by Tez Johnson. Purdue's success depends on Browne finding lightning in a bottle once again behind Walters' play-calling. He threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns last week, but the true hallmark of his game came on the ground, where he rushed for 118 yards against a strong Illinois defense. Devin Mockobee also had his best game of the year in the backfield, with 102 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. If Browne can come close to replicating last week's performance, they should be able to keep up with another ranked team this week.

Oregon 48-21