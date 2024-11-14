DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 12

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play on PrizePicks, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. You can go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started with my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props that I identified with some guidance from the Picks & Props app.

QB Cooper Legas, Tulsa

Legas took over as starting quarterback for Tulsa the past two games and threw for 333 and 230 yards, and now he'll face an East Carolina defense that is ranked 89th in the country. He appears to have a good rapport with receivers Kamdyn Benjamin and Joseph Williams, and Tulsa could be without top running back Anthony Watkins.

Sportsbooks have the total points set at 62.5, indicating that this should be a bit of a shootout.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Cooper Legas MORE than 210.5 passing yards

RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

Kiner has exceeded 82 yards in each of the past four games, including three against top 40 run defenses. Next, they face Iowa State, which comes in 101st in rush defense, allowing 173 yards per game. Over the past three weeks, RJ Harvey (UCF), Tahj Boyd (Texas Tech) and Devin Neal (Kansas) have each run for 116 yards or better against the Iowa State defense, and though Kiner may not be on their level, he has been a very productive back for two seasons now.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Corey Kiner MORE than 82.5 rushing yards

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

The freshman sensation doesn't get as much volume as other top receivers, only averaging 5 catches on 6.5 targets per game, yet he is still 21st in the nation in yards per game (85). This week he'll see a favorable matchup against a Northwestern team that is 100th in passing defense. Ohio State will need to keep winning big to stay in the playoff race, so expect the Buckeyes to score early and often with at least a couple of big plays by Smith to propel him to the RotoWire projected total of 90 yards.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremiah Smith MORE than 76.5 receiving yards

Week 11 Results:

Behren Morton MORE than 255.5 passing yards - win

Antario Brown LESS than 84.5 rushing yards - win

Ryan Williams MORE than 66.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 16-17

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

