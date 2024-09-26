DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 5

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

I use the Picks & Props tool as my guide to find my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props. So far, I've hit on 75% of my passing props, while the rushing and receiving props have proved to be more challenging. We have some strong leans this week, which should get those picks back on track.

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State

Florida State and Uiagalelei have been among the biggest disappointments in college football so far, losing as big home favorites in three straight games to start the season. They finally picked up their first win last week, but the offense still struggled to score, sneaking by with a 14-9 win over Cal.

It hasn't been pretty, but Uiagalelei has still managed to accumulate at least 177 passing yards in all four games. As 6.5-point underdogs and going up against an SMU defense that has only allowed 95.2 rush yards per game, we can expect that Florida State will be forced into passing situations, which should allow the quarterback to exceed the number based on passing volume alone.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: DJ Uiagalelei MORE than 176.5 pass yards

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Through three games, Singleton hasn't had any problem powering through soft run defenses, as he has run for over 80 yards in each game while splitting carries evenly with Kaytron Allen.

The Illinois defense will present a bigger challenge, as the Illini have allowed just 104.2 rush yards per game while competing against tougher competition than Penn State has seen thus far. They won't shut down Penn State, but they should be able to keep Singleton and Allen under 80 yards apiece.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Nicholas Singleton LESS than 79.5 rushing yards

WR Savion Williams, TCU

In Week 1, Williams attracted 17 targets, turning them into 11 catches for 85 yards and a TD. Since then, Jack Bech has emerged as the top receiving threat for TCU. However, there's still plenty of touches to go around, as the Horned Frogs throw the ball as much as any team in the country.

This week's opponent, Kansas, has struggled in three straight losses, and although they have been solid against the pass, they haven't seen a passing game like TCU's yet. I like Williams to go for at least 4 catches and 60 yards.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Savion Williams MORE than 56.5 receiving yards

Week 5 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 5:

DJ Uiagalelei more than 176.5 pass yards

Nicholas Singleton less than 79.5 rush yards

Savion Williams more than 56.5 receiving yards

Week 4 Results:

Jackson Arnold less than 243.5 pass yards - win

Devin Mockobee less than 56.5 rush yards - loss

Rashod Owens more than 45.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Record: 5-7

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury report, college football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.