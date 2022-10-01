DraftKings College Football DFS: Night Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 5

This article is part of our DraftKings College Football series.

DraftKings CFB DFS: Night Slate DFS Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 5

The 9-game DraftKings night slate for week 5 doesn't look like the highest scoring card on paper. NC State at Clemson (O/U 45.5), LSU at Auburn (45), San Jose State at Wyoming (42.5), and Georgia Tech at Pitt (47) would all appear to be defensive struggles. There's still plenty to target though including Indiana at Nebraska (61) in a battle of two very bad defenses and West Virginia at Texas (62.5) in a game with some offensive stars.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

It's not a very star-studded QB rotation for the DraftKings night slate with Stetson Bennett IV being the high-priced option at $8,300 coming off 17fp last week against Kent State. Ben Bryant ($8,000) might be coming into his own with 330+ yards and 6 total TD passes the last two weeks and the Bearcats have 34 implied points on Saturday against Tulsa. Some other options include:

Devin Leary ($7,100) NC State at Clemson

Throw out the stinker against Texas Tech (15/23, 121 yards) and Devin Leary has had some big-time production this season. He had a 30fp contest vs Connecticut (320 yards and 4 TDs) and broke out for 40 fp against Charleston Southern (6 total TDs). Clemson is a bit better than those two teams, but the Tigers also allowed 6TD passes to Wake's Sam Hartman last week.

Casey Thompson ($7,000) Indiana at Nebraska

Indiana has played some really good offenses the last two weeks against Cincinnati and Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers have also been exploited by those offenses too though with the Hilltoppers throwing for 329 yards (and running for 216) and the Bearcats compiling 354 pass yards. That has to at least give Nebraska QB Casey Thompson a look here, coming off a bye and with the ability to run and throw.

Connor Bazelak ($5,900) Indiana at Nebraska

Stay right there in that Indiana at Nebraska game that has a total of 61. Indiana QB Connor Bazelak leads the country in attempts (202) and is up against a Cornhuskers defense allowing 583.3 yards/game to FBS opponents which is the most in the nation. This seems like an incredible spot for the IU quarterback.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Bijan Robinson ($8,600) is the spend-up option for the Week 5 DraftKings night slate but he's got a West Virginia defense that allows less than 100 yards/game on the ground. There are some options out there at the RB spot:

Israel Abanikanda ($7,500) Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

Israel Abanikanda looks like a must roster in the night slate as he is averaging 154.6 ypg rushing over his last three. Abanikanda had a 48fp ceiling game last week thanks to 4 TD runs, but he's scored in all 4 Pitt games this season and is up against a Georgia Tech defense giving up 239.7 rush yards/game to FBS opponents, 8th worst in the country.

Charles McClelland ($6,200) Cincinnati at Tulsa

Tulsa has the #5 pass offense in the country so what you want to do is keep them off the field and churn up clock. Even though Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant is starting to get in a groove, Charles McClelland and the run game is the key for the Bearcats on Saturday. The Golden Flashes are allowing 198 rush yards/game compared to just 189.0 through the air.

Perris Jones ($5,300) Virginia at Duke

Perris Jones is a nice lower-priced option on Saturday night just due to his matchup. Duke allows 393.0 yards off offense per game including 140.5 on the ground. Last week, Kansas ran the ball 39 times for 204 yards against the Blue Devils. Jones is averaging 5.5 YPC, the problem is he's only getting 12.5 carries/game.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Tulsa's Keylon Stokes ($7,700) is the highest-priced WR for the DraftKings night slate but he had just 3 catches for 50 yards on 5 targets last week. It looks like there's going to be a lot of variance across the WR table yet again in Week 5.

Brock Bowers ($7,200) Georgia at Missouri

Brock Bowers is a budding superstar if he's not there already. He's posted back-to-back 30+ fp games, scoring 3TD (2 rec, 1 rush) against South Carolina and adding two more rush TDs last week against Kent State to go along with 5 rec for 60 yards. Bowers ran for a 75-yard TD 0:19 into the game against the Golden Flashes so he's got the big play potential.

Cam Camper ($6,200) Indiana at Nebraska

There's just too much value on Cam Camper to pass up on Saturday night. Indiana leads the nation in pass attempts and Camper had 16 targets last week against Cincinnati - the third time he's had 15+ in four games this season. Nebraska has the worst defense in the nation - lock it in.

Keytaon Thompson ($6,000) Virginia at Duke

Not a bad price on Keytaon Thompson on Saturday night considering he's gotten 25 targets combined the last two games and is up against a Duke team giving up 250+ yards/game through the air. His teammate Dontayvion Wicks ($6,300) has gotten 10+ targets in every game this year so he has value too, just a bit higher owned.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Brennan Armstrong ($7,200) Virginia at Duke

The good news is that if Brennan Armstrong doesn't perform in this spot, you never again have to worry about him being the 4,449-yard, 31-TD performer from a year ago. Armstrong's season high in passing this season is 284 yards against Old Dominion and he's thrown just 3 TDs. He's also got a matchup with Duke though, a team that just gave up 324 yards and 4 TDs to Kansas' Jalon Daniels.

RB - Josh Henderson ($5,400) Indiana at Nebraska

Shaun Shivers is going to be the top RB play out of the Indiana backfield but Nebraska's defense might be so bad that both Hoosiers runners can eat on Saturday night. The Cornhuskers have allowed 253.0 ypg rushing to FBS opponents this year, only Louisiana Tech, North Carolina, South Florida, Hawaii, and Colorado have allowed more.

WR - CJ Donaldson ($5,000) West Virginia at Texas

His eligibility has switched to RB in DraftKings, but it looks like CJ Donaldson is still a WR/TE for the FanDuel night slate. He had his running workload amped up to a season-high 23 carries so that's a great price tag for what very well may be West Virginia's lead back against Texas.

