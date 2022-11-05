FanDuel College Football: FanDuel CFB Main Slate Picks and Strategy, Week 10

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 10

It's a 14-game FanDuel main slate for Saturday with five contests having betting totals in the 60s and five with an O/U of 51 or less. It's a feast or famine day so let's see how the card breaks down.

College Football DFS Tools

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Drake Maye ($11,800) has 40+ fp potential every week (he's hit it in two of the last four) but the matchup isn't the best against a Virginia defense that has a top 25 passing defense in the country. Max Duggan ($11,000) looks overpriced as he's seen diminishing returns in five straight games. Spencer Sanders ($11,000) and John Rhys Plumlee ($10,700) are both questionable to play as well so the QB spot is going to be another free-for-all.

Will Rogers ($10,300) Mississippi State vs Auburn

Auburn has a new coach in Cadillac Williams after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, but he doesn't have much time to game plan for the high-powered Mississippi State offense. The Tigers' big defensive issues this year have been against the run (4th worst in the country) but MSU still isn't going to abandon the pass. Will Rogers threw 60 times last week, and had his best game of the season last year against Auburn going 44/55 for 415 yards and 6 TDs.

Jason Bean ($10,000) Kansas vs Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State defense looks like a must-target each week after they were throttled 48-0 by Kansas State last Saturday. The Cowboys have the worst pass defense in the country vs. FBS opponents (324.6 ypg) which provides a great opportunity for Jason Bean to continue his trend of 10 total TDs the last three games.

Sean Clifford ($9,500) Penn State at Indiana

Sean Clifford has 7 TD passes the last two weeks with an average of 330+ pass yards. He's been hurt by 4 INTs over that span, but has a solid matchup with an Indiana team giving up 416.6 total yards/game. The Hoosiers defense has just five takeaways this year, so if Clifford can put up his same production but without the turnovers he's looking at a 30+ fp day.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Bijan Robinson ($10,400) is one of the more consistent RBs week in and week out running for 100+ in six straight. He's got a tough matchup with a K-State defense that blanked Oklahoma State 48-0 last week. Robinson and Israel Abanikanda ($10,000) seem like the sure things at the RB spot as the Pittsburgh back has 120+ yards in three straight.

Devon Achane ($9,300) Texas A&M vs Florida

Devon Achane is getting just as much ownership as Robinson and Abanikanda this week because he's strung together a couple good games in a row (150+ total yards, 20+ carries) and has a solid matchup against a Florida defense giving up over 200 yards/game on the ground this season.

Jo'quavious Marks ($7,500) Mississippi State vs Auburn

Playing a Mississippi State RB is always risky because the Bulldogs pass so much, but the matchup with Auburn is too good to pass up. The Tigers have the 4th worst rush defense in the nation (342 yards/game last three) and if all else fails Marks can still pick up yards in the pass game as he has an 11 and a 7 catch game over the last three.

Trevor Etienne ($5,700) Florida at Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been giving up tons of yards on the ground lately, giving up 390 rush yards to Ole Miss last week and 288 to Alabama in week 6. The problem with Florida RBs is they have a lot of mouths to feed including QB Anthony Richardson, but Trevor Etienne had season highs in yards, attempts, and receptions (and also returns kicks) so it's worth it to see if he's taken a lead role in the Gators back field.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

A lot of people are liking Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt ($8,800) this week after he had 5 TD catches in the win over Alabama and has added two in each of the last two games. Josh Downs ($9,500) is a popular play too after getting 26 targets the past two games.

Brock Bowers ($8,100) Georgia vs Tennessee

There's something about big time players making big time plays in big time games. Brock Bowers fits that bill when #1 Georgia (AP Top 25) hosts #1 Tennessee (first CFP release). Bowers had 9 targets and finished with 154 yards after three straight down games but now he squares off against a Volunteers defense allowing nearly 300 pass yards/game.

Parker Washington ($7,200) Penn State at Indiana

Parker Washington found himself a spot in the main slate perfect lineup last week with 11 catches for 179 yards on a $6,400 price tag. It's hard to run it back, but at the same time you pay to see it if Washington is going to fill the Jahan Dotson role the rest of the season, one that got Dotson picked 16th in the NFL draft this Spring.

Cedric Tillman ($5,800) Tennessee at Georgia

Last week's 4 catch, 22 yard performance from Volunteers WR Cedric Tillman was horrible if you rostered him, but promising moving forward to week 10. He had missed four games with an ankle injury but got some solid reps against a good Kentucky defense. Georgia obviously has a solid defensive unit as well, but Tillman rolled them for 10 catches and 200 yards in last year's meeting.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

Stetson Bennett ($9,300) Georgia vs Tennessee

Stetson Bennett doesn't have a huge projected ownership early, but Georgia is going to be fired up being ranked #3 in the first CFP release while their opponent Tennessee was #1. The Vols beat Alabama earlier this year in a very similar situation, but that was at home and they also gave up 455 yards passing to Tide QB Bryce Young. Tennessee is the 10th worst team in the country in passing yards allowed.

Devin Mockobee ($6,900) Purdue vs Iowa

We don't usually think of Iowa having a bad defense or Purdue leaning on their running game, which is why Devin Mockobee is a nice GPP play this weekend. He's picked up a bigger role in the Boilermakers offense the past two weeks (30-178 vs Nebraska and 23-108 at Wisconsin) and although the Hawkeyes again have a top 10 defense they recently gave up 146 yards on the ground to Illinois' Chase Brown.

Xavier Worthy ($8,300) Texas at Kansas State

Xavier Worthy isn't getting a lot of ownership love this week considering he's matched up against a K-State defense that shut out Oklahoma State's #3 scoring offense last week. Worthy still had 15 targets in Texas' last game two weeks ago, is coming off the bye, and can win a GPP as he has a 33fp ceiling game this season.

