FanDuel College Football: Main Slate DFS Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 7

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 7

14 games on the FanDuel main slate on Saturday and the obvious target is the dejected Oklahoma defense, who Texas rolled 49-0 last week in the Red River Showdown. Kansas might not have the offense that Quinn Ewers and Texas do, but this OU defense might be the worst the school has ever trotted out there.

North Carolina's defense is bad as well, but its offense has made up for things en route to a 5-1 start to the season. The Tar Heels visit Duke with a 68-point total that looks more like their college hoops matchups. USC and Utah is an important Pac-12 matchup with a 65-point total while Alabama at Tennessee has the potential to be one of those memorable 55-52 contests. Let's get to the breakdown.

College Football DFS Tools

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Bryce Young's status is up in the air with his shoulder injury so we shall see how that alters ownership at $10,800. Max Duggan of TCU ($11,000) has 14 TD passes his last four games and is up against a surprisingly bad Oklahoma State passing defense (304.0 ypg). UNC's Drake Maye is the highest priced option of the day at $12,000.

Will Rogers ($10,200) Mississippi State vs Kentucky

Mississippi State's Will Rogers might even be a GPP play this week considering his matchup isn't the best. Kentucky ranks 15th in pass yards allowed per game and is 19th giving up just 307.2 total ypg. Rogers and the Bulldogs offense are the type of plays that transcend matchups though, as he has 12 TD passes the last three games and has thrown at least 42 passes in all six games this season. Who knows, Rogers vs. UK's Will Levis could end up being one of those iconic QB battles even though the O/U is just 50.5.

Jason Bean ($9,900) Kansas at Oklahoma

What can KU's Jason Bean do with an actual full week to prep with the Jayhawks' first team? He came in for Jalon Daniels last week and went 16/24 for 252 yards and 4 TDs in the 38-31 loss to TCU. Of course, the flip side of that is the fact Oklahoma gets a week to watch film of Bean, but this is a Sooners defense that has allowed 145 points their last three games - no shocker those were all losses.

Cameron Rising ($10,200) USC at Utah

#7 USC at #20 Utah has the potential to be a good one, and the 65 point O/U would suggest some points are going to be scored. The Utes' Cameron Rising might be on of the most underrated QBs in the nation, completing 69% of his passes with 13 TDs to just 3 INTs. Rising had his ceiling game (33fp) in last year's matchup with the Trojans, throwing for 308 yards and 3 TDs with another score on the ground.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Texas' Bijan Robinson ($10,500) has broken the century mark rushing in four straight games, but despite Iowa State's 3-3 record they've got a pretty decent defense. Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,500) has taken over the main RB workload for Alabama with 360 yards rushing the last two games. Here are some other RB options for Saturday.

Blake Corum ($9,000) Penn State at Michigan

You have to like #5 Michigan's commitment to the run, with Blake Corum receiving 25+ carries in each of the last three games. There's no reason to think that doesn't continue in what should be a very physical matchup with #10 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 7th vs. the rush, which should keep Corum's ownership low.

Sean Tucker ($8,600) NC State at Syracuse

There are some definite things to like about Sean Tucker this weekend. One, he's coming off a bye last week and two, he's run the ball 20+ times in 4 of 5 games this season. The #18 Orange will try to stay undefeated against #15 NC State who do have a top 30 run defense which should drive away ownership.

Audric Estime ($8,100) Stanford at Notre Dame [LOGO}

This is not your father's Stanford defense from the past decade, as this year the Cardinal are the 10th worst team in the country allowing 219.0 rush yards/game to opponents. It's unfortunate that Notre Dame basically has a backfield by committee, but Audric Estime (as well as Chris Tyree) should be able to get theirs here.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Is this the week people finally give up on USC WR Jordan Addison? He's definitely made an impact in games, just not in DFS not breaking the 16fp barrier the last four games. Addison still gets a $9,400 price tag in week 7, but that's 2nd behind Josh Downs ($10,000) as UNC is expected to throw the ball all over the field against Duke. Other top WR options this week include:

Xavier Hutchinson ($9,200) Iowa State at Texas

The best thing for Xavier Hutchinson's production this week is if Texas keeps rolling off their 49-0 win over Oklahoma and Iowa State has to continue to pass and play catch up. That matchup will probably be a much closer game, but Hutchinson is averaging 10.5 receptions for 100.5 yards the last two weeks even as the Cyclones were playing in a 14-11 and a 10-9 loss to Kansas and Kansas State.

Quentin Johnston ($8,700) Oklahoma State at TCU

It may be a bit early to tell but it looks like Quentin Johnston has emerged as the go-to guy in the TCU offense putting up 299.8 ypg through the air. Johnston had 16 targets last week, catching 14 balls for 206 yards. Johnston gets a matchup with an Oklahoma State secondary that has allowed 342 passing yards/game to FBS opponents this season.

Kody Epps ($7,700) Arkansas at BYU

Kody Epps only had 4 targets last week but he still snagged a 100-yard game with 2 TDS (24 fp). Epps and the BYU Cougars get a very favorable matchup this week with an Arkansas defense in the bottom 15 in the country allowing 297 yards/game to FBS opponents.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Will Levis ($8,000) Mississippi State at Kentucky

Who is playing Will Levis this week? For one he missed last week's loss to South Carolina with turf toe (but is expected to play vs. Mississippi State) and also threw 3 INTs in last year's meeting with the Bulldogs. Levis has a ceiling game of 28fp this year, but there are worse low ownership options than a player Mel Kiper has rated as the #2 NFL QB prospect in this year's class.

RB- Logan Diggs ($5,300) Stanford at Notre Dame

Logan Diggs led Notre Dame in carries last week with 17 attempts for 93 yards in the 28-20 win over BYU. Are we seeing a shuffling of the depth chart in the Irish backfield? If so it's a great week to pay to see it, as Stanford is absolutely atrocious against the run giving up 207.0 ypg.

WR -- Ronnie Bell ($6,800) Penn State at Michigan

Ronnie Bell had a breakout target game last weekend with 14 looks from J.J. McCarthy. Bell caught 11 balls for 121 yards but still has low ownership projected because he has just 2 TDs on the season and the betting total in the PSU vs Michigan game is just 49.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.