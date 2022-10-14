Iowa State at Texas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Iowa State at #22 Texas Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

The main goal for the #22 Texas Longhorns (4-2) on Saturday is to avoid the letdown game. The Longhorns had a record-setting 49-0 win over Oklahoma last week in the Red River Showdown, handing OU their worst shutout loss in program history. The Sooners also have one of the worst statistical defenses in the country though, with the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) being a top-25 unit on that side of the ball.

Iowa State at Texas Odds for Week 6

Spread: Texas -15.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 49 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Iowa State +550; Texas -730 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Oddsmakers are not taking past games in the series into account with this point spread as Iowa State has taken the last three with Texas including 30-17 last season in Ames. That being said Quinn Ewers looked like the real deal last week against Oklahoma, but how much is that Ewers, and how much is that just the atrociousness of the Sooners? This Saturday's Texas total is two TDs less than the week 6 game with Oklahoma (64.5).

Iowa State @ Texas Betting Picks This Week

Even though they want to snap the three-game head-to-head losing streak against the Cyclones, this is still a sandwich game for Texas. The Longhorns had the emotion of the Red River Showdown last week and have a visit to undefeated and #8 ranked Oklahoma State next week in Stillwater. The Iowa State defense has been solid, it's largely been QB Hunter Dekkers and their offense disappointing them in the three-game losing streak that has come by a combined 11 points. That's just too many points for Texas to have to cover.

Iowa State @ Texas Best Bet: Iowa State +15.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iowa State at Texas Prediction

Ewers was superb last week against Oklahoma, going 21/31 for 289 yards with 4 TDs. RB Bijan Robinson also went over 100 yards for the fourth straight game, but that was also against an Oklahoma defense allowing 450 ypg.

Iowa State has the defense to keep this game close, ranking 11th in the nation with 277.5 total ypg allowed. Texas will likely get the win at home, but it will be much more of a struggle than the cakewalk against OU last Saturday. When you throw in the 'letdown' and the 'look ahead' angle these are situations where big favorites have a tough time covering the number.

