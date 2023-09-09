Iowa State vs. Iowa: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Iowa State vs. Iowa Best Bets

Cade McNamara made his first start with Iowa in Week 1, and although the squad put up 24 points, it's essential to keep in mind that they played an outclassed Utah State squad that had little chance of winning. McNamara was still visibly limited by the leg injury he sustained last season, so we probably won't see the full potential of Iowa's offense until their quarterback regains some mobility and pivot strength. The Cyclones had a lopsided win against FCS opponent Northern Iowa, but can their offense, depleted by suspensions, handle Iowa's defense?

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: Iowa -4 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 36.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Iowa -182 (FanDuel), Iowa State +154 (DraftKings)

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Picks for Week 2

The spread and game total have experienced inverse reactions since they opened. Money for Iowa State seems to be trickling in while the total continues to drop. The sinking O/U number is not uncommon when Iowa is involved, and I expect the books to challenge this number even lower as bettors flock to the Under.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Expert Pick: UNDER 36.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Iowa State vs. Iowa Predictions for Week 2

The Cyclones were rocked with scandal over the summer, as quarterback Hunter Dekkers, running back Jirehl Brock and others were suspended due to gambling violations. They also lost standout receiver Xavier Hutchinson to the NFL. Rocco Becht is Dekker's replacement, and although he looked fine against Northern Iowa, his outlook against Iowa's defense is pretty grim. Iowa State also has a lot of youth and inexperience scattered throughout the offense and will come back to earth against the Hawkeyes. Iowa's total will depend on McNamara's progress with his leg. He'll rely on several three-and-outs from his defense to give him as many opportunities as possible, but not enough to vault him over this total. Both teams recorded some of the slowest game tempos in the FBS last season, and the new clock rules won't do them any favors. Iowa wins handily, 24-10.