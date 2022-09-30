This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

LSU at Auburn Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

A pair of 3-1 SEC teams meet at Jordan Hare Stadium this Saturday with the hope of staying unbeaten in conference play. Both LSU and Auburn were predicted to be down this season, but both enter at 1-0 in the SEC. LSU's conference win was an impressive victory over Mississippi State two weeks ago and Auburn is fresh off an overtime win at Missouri this past week. This isn't the clash of the Titans from year's past, but it should be a good one nonetheless.

LSU @ Auburn Odds for Week 5

Spread: LSU -8.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: LSU --315; Auburn +250 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

A few weeks ago, this would not have been the line, but the events of two weeks ago, when LSU pulled away from MSU and Auburn was blown out by Penn State, set this line in motion. Not even a gritty win by Auburn this past week at Missouri seemed to alter the public's mind as the line opened at 7.5 and has since moved up one point in favor of LSU. The total has remained relatively flat since opening at 46. There are weather concerns which is keeping this number in the mid-40s.

LSU @ Auburn Betting Picks This Week

My first reaction to this line was that it was too high, but let's take a closer look. LSU looks better on paper, no doubt, it has the better defense, the better QB and so on, but this is the first true road game for the Tigers this season, which may be an issue, at least early on. Auburn has a lot of issues, but it can run the ball, which will come in handy if the weather is poor, which we are expecting. As such, I'm siding with Auburn (+8.5) and under (46.5). Concerning the money line, I don't think there's enough value in either side, but since I'm taking Auburn plus the points, the play would be Auburn at +250.

LSU at Auburn Best Bets: Auburn +8.5, UNDER 46.5

LSU @ Auburn Prediction

As mentioned earlier, the weather could be a factor as remnants of Hurricane Ian might impact this game. If that's the case, it's going to be wet and possibly windy, which will play into Auburn's hands as it wants to muddy up this game as much as possible. We aren't 100% sure LSU QB Jayden Daniels will be available for this game, but even if he is, the weather could definitely help slow that offense. I'm expecting this to be a sloppy game from the start, with a heavy dose of the ground game from each side. Auburn will use the energy of the home crowd to get out to a lead and simply hang tough for 60 minutes leading to a game that's ultimately decided by less than seven points.

