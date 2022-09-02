This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Michigan vs. Colorado State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Michigan will look to open its 2022 campaign on a successful note after 2021 ended in a disappointing showing in the College Football Playoff. The Rams meanwhile lost their final six games a year ago, resulting in the firing of head coach Steve Addazio and the hiring of Jay Norvell from Nevada. Norvell brought 10 players with him to his new home, so there could be reasonable continuity.

Michigan vs. Colorado State Odds for Week 1

Spread: Michigan -30.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 62.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Michigan -10000; Colorado State +1800 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Clearly, the oddsmakers don't think the Rams have a chance to go into the Big House and pull off an upset, with Michigan being favored by more than four touchdowns. With the total, we're being suggested a final score in the 46-16 range, so we'll have to answer a few questions. Can Colorado State top 16, and will Michigan put anything on tape and attack enough to get to 46+?

Michigan vs. Colorado State Betting Picks This Week

With a new coaching staff, and so many comings and goings for the Rams, there's no way I'm calling for an upset here, or even a competitive showing, so if you're putting together some massive money line parlay, feel free to use the Wolverines to slightly better your odds. Quarterback reps could be a storyline. Michigan will start Cade McNamara but likely use J.J. McCarthy too, who will start next week. Colorado State will use redshirt freshman Clay Millen, who has two career passes, so he needs all the reps he can get. Michigan went 11-3 ATS last year and has the horses at running back to stretch the lead and cover, but I think the better play is the over 62.0. It opened at 58.5 but surely it can't move too much more. Michigan definitely gets there's, and likely gets some turnovers from the young QB too, further helping. And Millen can have a serviceable statistical day by putting up some garbage time scoring.

Michigan vs. Colorado State Best Bet: OVER 62.0 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Michigan vs. Colorado State Prediction

The Wolverines open their season with the Rams, followed by Hawaii and UCONN. I'm not sure there's a much softer three games to start in the country. It has me concerned there will be a very vanilla approach, especially offensively, putting nothing on tape for conference opponents to scout under new offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss. And Colorado State has some pieces, and Mike Norvell is a solid coach. Be he can't fix this defense overnight. They ranked 87th against the run last year, 84th in yards per pass attempt and 82nd in points per game allowed. Michigan will break big plays in all facets, rushing, passing and defensively, in route to an easy opener.

