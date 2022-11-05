North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

Both teams are off surprising results, with the Wolfpack's injured offense rallying last Thursday to beat Virginia Tech, while Wake Forest was thumped on the road at Louisville. That leaves both teams with a 6-2 straight-up record. N.C. State has failed to cover in four straight, putting them at 3-5 ATS overall, while totals are 4-4 in their games. Wake Forest comes in with a nice 6-2 ATS success rate, while the totals for them are also 4-4. The in-state rivals have split the last 10 meetings between them, with the last two ending with identical 45-42 final tallies. Wake Forest has won four of five, however.

North Carolina State vs. @ Wake Forest Odds for Week 10

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 54 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -180 (DraftKings SportsBook), North Carolina State +155 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

As seems to be the norm, the line has danced throughout the week, and the money line has followed. Wake opened at a -3, it moved as high as -5.5 before it started coming back down. There is ample discrepancy across books, with this number dipping back down to -3.5 at DK, while FanDuel still has it at -4.5. You're not going to find a full point discrepancy by Saturday night, so I implore early action on either side. The total is an interesting spot to ponder. North Carolina State has had only two games go over 50 points, against Charleston Southern and Connecticut, while all of Wake Forest's games have seen at least 52 points.

North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest Betting Picks This Week

There are so many paths you can go down with this game. With the line moving back down in favor of the Wolfpack, I might be interested in taking them straight up where the spread is higher to gain an odds boost. The over is inviting; series history and Wake's season-long run of high-scoring games screams points, and of all the different game scripts I can come up with, North Carolina State winning/covering in a low-scoring affair is near the bottom of that list. That leaves us eying a spread. Wake Forest hasn't lost consecutive games since the end of the 2020 campaign, and that was a weird time with a month between games. They possess a huge advantage at quarterback and are due a bounceback. Given the spread sliding downward, my preferred play is pay a little for the extra half-point. At DraftKings, we're at -110 for a -3.5 spread, and -130 for -3. Given the tight nature of this series recently, and a lack of confidence in Wake's defense, and that half point feels important, and the juice isn't too reduced.

North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest Best Bet: Wake Forest -3 (alt line) at DraftKings SportsBook

North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest Prediction

North Carolina State has home field, it's a night game, and they are well rested after playing last Thursday. They could carry some momentum into the first half here. But they are also starting MJ Morris at quarterback, a true freshman making his first start. Wake QB Sam Hartman is a five-year starter approaching 100 career touchdown passes. The path to beating him is pressure, forcing sacks and interceptions. The Wolfpack are 9th nationally with 11 interceptions, but 107th in sacks, getting the quarterback down just 12 times all year. The Wolfpack aren't built to attack Wake's weak spots, and Hartman will extend the lead as the game progresses, forcing Morris to press and make mistakes.

