Oklahoma State at Kansas State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

#9 Oklahoma State at #22 Kansas State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

Two of the most unpredictable teams in the Big 12 meet up in week 9 when the #9 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1) visit Manhattan to take on the #22 Kansas State Wildcats (5-2). Technically OSU isn't unpredictable but one has to wonder how long they can keep pulling out these 41-34 type victories like they had last week against Texas (as +6.5 underdogs).

Kansas State is a weird team too, they can barely score like in a 10-9 win over Iowa State in Week 6, but then have an offensive breakthrough and simultaneously a defensive meltdown in last Saturday's 38-28 loss at TCU. At first glance, it looks like the Week 9 Oklahoma State at K-State matchup could go any which way.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State Odds for Week 9

Spread: Kansas State -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State +105 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Kansas State -120 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oddsmakers and bettors alike are mystified by this game as the Cowboys opened as a -1.5 favorite but that has been wagered to the other side with KSU now -1.5. Oklahoma State's atrocious defense - especially against the pass - doesn't seem sustainable but at the same time K-State throws the ball for less than 170 yards per game (169.3) and has their top QB questionable with a leg injury. The 55.5 total is the lowest OSU has seen this season, but simultaneously just 1/2 a point shy of the highest for a Kansas State game in 2022. Just a wacky game altogether.

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State Betting Picks This Week

Nobody has the right to say 'that's a dumb play' no matter which way you go in this game either on the side or the total. One would think Oklahoma State would get a majority of the public betting action after their impressive upset of Texas last week in which Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards. The Cowboys' win was very improbable considering Texas racked up 319 yards passing and another 204 on the ground, but this is a Cowboys team that simply finds a way to win except for their lone loss which was a thriller in falling 43-40 at #7 TCU in 2OT.

For as solid as OSU has been this year in starting off 6-1, it also wouldn't be a shocker if Kansas State got the outright win - depending on who plays. QB Adrian Martinez, who has 4 TD passes and 9 TD runs this season, got injured on the first drive last week against TCU. Will Howard stepped in to lead four straight scoring drives to give K-State a 28-10 lead by the second quarter, but he couldn't hang on as the Wildcats were outscored 21-0 in the second half in a 38-28 loss. Howard himself is questionable for Saturday (shoulder) and with all that uncertainty you have to go with Oklahoma State in this spot.

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State Best Bet: Oklahoma State +1.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Oklahoma State at Kansas State Prediction

Texas' Bijan Robinson ran through the Cowboys defense for 140 yards on 24 carries last week, so nobody is saying that Deuce Vaughn (744 yards, 4 TDs) and the Kansas State running game isn't going to get their yardage on Saturday afternoon. OSU is a rare team that knows they have their inefficiencies on defense, but they also have the offense to make up for it scoring 44.7 ppg which is fourth most in the country. Oklahoma State won this meeting 31-20 last season for their third straight victory in the series, and this year's meeting will be higher scoring but with the winner remaining the same.

