Oklahoma vs. Texas: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 6

College Football Picks: Oklahoma vs. Texas Best Bets

Oklahoma will be looking for revenge Saturday in Dallas, but you can bet the Texas and Oklahoma faithful will make the trip to the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners were blown out early in Brent Venables' tenure, and I expect the Sooners to be better prepared this time around. I am confident that the Sooners will fare much better than the 49-0 beatdown they received last season.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Betting Odds for Week 6

Spread: Texas (-5.5) (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 60.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -215 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Oklahoma +180 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread and total have both experienced a lot of movement this week, and The shrinking margin for Texas has steered me away from my original decision about this game. The total increase is also an essential piece of my endorsement, as I wasn't as keen on it earlier in the week.

Oklahoma vs Texas Betting Picks for Week 6

I was initially going to take the Sooners +7, but I'm not as comfortable with the shrunken spread. Since both teams lack explosiveness in the running game, this matchup will largely be decided in the air, along with the defense's ability to stop the other's pass attack. The Sooners come into the game vastly improved on the defensive side of the ball as opposed to last year's contest, as Venables has now had time to fine-tune his scheme, and it's tailored to wreak havoc on the opposing quarterback. The Sooners blitz 38 percent of the time with a success rate of 61 percent, and Quinn Evers hasn't faced that kind of pressure yet this season. While the Texas quarterback has been efficient, his lack of vertical plays and breakaway passes is a weak spot for the Longhorns. One could argue that Dillon Gabriel hasn't faced many strong defenses, either. Offensively, both teams are in the Top 20 nationally in Quality Drives, which calculates their scoring percentage relative to the number of drives they begin. While both teams should be able to pass and create some plays, their inability to sustain a consistent rushing game is a bit concerning. The total has risen to a point I am comfortable with.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Expert Pick: Under 60.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oklahoma vs. Texas Predictions for Week 6

The key to beating my prediction will be the success of the running backs. If Jonathon Brooks or Oklahoma's running back rotation establishes a rhythm, the passing attack will open up, and our under bet could be in jeopardy. Of the two passers, I think Gabriel is the better quarterback and could be the first to strike. Both offenses are potent, and it's certainly scary to take the under, but the eventual winner is more difficult to surmise with the point spread now less than a touchdown. I've been eerily accurate with my final scores this season, but I'm not too sure about this one. I'll throw a dart and call this one for Oklahoma, 30-27.