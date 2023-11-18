Oregon State vs. Washington: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oregon State vs. Washington Best Bets

The undefeated Washington Huskies are small road underdogs as they travel to Corvallis for a battle against Oregon State, who are undefeated at home. Washington will try to keep its CFP aspirations alive against the balanced offense and staunch defense of the Beavers, who just posted a season-high 62 points on Stanford.

Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Odds for Week 12

Spread: Oregon State (-1.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 62.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon State -126 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Washington +105 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

There hasn't been much movement here, but the projected total has moved down over the past two days. This move will loom large in my eventual endorsement for this contest.

Oregon State vs Washington Betting Picks for Week 12

The Beavers have one of the best run defenses in the nation, so Washington standout Dillon Johnson may face some headaches against the Beavers' defensive front. Washington will rely on Michael Penix's arm to stay competitive, and he'll need to outscore a very balanced Oregon State offense. DJ Uiagalelei was very efficient last week and improves with every game, and he should be able to direct the offense effectively against a Washington defense that's shown some cracks. I expect both teams to move up and down the field with little difficulty, and although Oregon State can sometimes mount some time-sucking drives, the pace of both teams leads me to one inevitable conclusion. The spread is too sticky for me, but the copious totals of both teams this season persuade me to take the Over.

Team vs Team Expert Pick: Over 62.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oregon State vs. Washington Predictions for Week 12

Damien Martinez will test Washington's defense, but they'll be a favorite to win if they can keep him in check. I have some doubts about Washington's ability to force mistakes, as Oregon State is a pesky defense, ranking sixth in the nation with a +10 turnover margin and will likely be the disruptor between the two teams. I think Penix will carry the team to victory by sheer will in the final moments, but the Beavers won't go down without a fight. Washington 45 - Oregon State 35