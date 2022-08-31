Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction for Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Pittsburgh begins the season in an unfamiliar place as the defending ACC Conference Champions. Pitt will have a new-look offense in 2022. Heisman-finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett is still in Pittsburgh, just with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, and Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison will now receive passes at USC. Speaking of USC, former Trojans' quarterback Kedon Slovis will hope to find similar success to Pickett; Slovis threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns as a Freshman in Southern California in 2019 and will look to reestablish himself in Western Pennsylvania. Pitt will host long-time rival West Virginia in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup, the first "Backyard Brawl" since 2011.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Odds for Week 1

Spread: Pittsburgh -7.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 51 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -300; West Virginia +250 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Pittsburgh enters this matchup as 7.5-point favorites, but this game should play out much closer. Pitt's defensive backfield was peppered by opposing quarterbacks in 2021, allowing 357 passing yards from Western Michigan, 359 passing yards from Georgia Tech, 426 passing yards from Miami, 487 passing yards from Virginia, and 354 passing yards from Michigan State. As the new man under center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, JT Daniels should showcase his forgotten talents against a fragile Pitt defensive secondary that remains essentially unchanged from last season.

For Pennsylvania residents new to the betting world, RotoWire has the latest info and FAQ on PA Sports Betting.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Betting Picks This Week

Pittsburgh has an implied total of 33 points and West Virginia has an implied total of 18 points. Pitt holding West Virginia to just 18 points seems like tall task. JT Daniels should have little trouble moving WVU's offense downfield and finding the endzone on several occasions. Remember, early last season Pittsburgh took a 44-41 loss at home to the Western Michigan Broncos. This Pitt defense is still a work in progress.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Best Bet: Over 51.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Prediction

The "Backyard Brawl" rivalry has a long history and this Week 1 matchup is set up to be a shootout. Both of these defenses have some wrinkles, especially Pitt's defensive backfield. Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels are two experienced signal callers with very high ceilings and they should exploit their opposing defenses regularly. While Pittsburgh is the favorite by a touchdown and the hook, that number may be a bit too heavy for Week 1. If Pittsburgh's offense can't replicate their explosive output from a season ago (41.4 points per game), West Virginia will keep it close. Pitt is ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll, but WVU should have them on upset alert.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.