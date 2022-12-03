Sun Belt Championship Picks: Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Preview for Sun Belt Championship Game

The Sun Belt, once the dregs of the FBS, has risen quickly the last few years. This season was a clear indicator of that, with the additions of teams like Marshall and Southern Mississippi helping. Neither of them, nor surprising James Madison, who wasn't eligible, made it to the Sun Belt title game, though. Instead, we have Troy hosting Coastal Carolina.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Odds for Championship Week

Spread: Troy -8.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Troy -335, Coastal Carolina +265 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Before I saw the lines, I was thinking it was a prime time to hit the under on this one. However, seeing that total definitely gives me pause. It's a pretty low number. If I didn't know any better, I'd say the oddsmakers knew what they were doing.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Picks This Week

There is a big question mark here. Grayson McCall is dealing with a foot injury, and his status is unknown. McCall didn't play in Coastal Carolina's last two games, and the offense looked strikingly different without the star quarterback. James Madison just smashed the Chanticleers 47-7. That is obviously on my mind here. Of course, if McCall can play, that truly changes everything.

Troy, quietly, had a really good year. The Trojans lost their opener at Ole Miss, which is totally forgivable. Their other loss? On the road to Appalachian State in the Hail Mary game. Troy ranks 44th in SP+. It ranks a whopping eighth defensively. That obliteration by James Madison dropped Coastal Carolina to 69th on the SP+ front. The questions about McCall give me pause about taking Troy and the points, even though Troy is undefeated at home in 2022. Ultimately, I am going to go with the under. The Trojans played three games this year where the total didn't even hit 30, much less 49.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Best Bet: Under 48.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Sun Belt Championship Prediction

I feel like if McCall has any chance of playing, he'll give it a shot. The problem is I am not sure if head coach Jamey Caldwell is just trying to keep the Trojans on their toes. Troy's offense isn't great, but it is good enough to have won 10 games, only losing to an above-average SEC team and a squad that had to complete a legitimate Hail Mary on the final play. There is almost no way McCall is fully healthy, and that will hinder the Chanticleers' offense even if he does play. Troy should win, and I think Coastal Carolina is going to be kept under 20.

