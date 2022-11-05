This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

The Syracuse Orange's season has hit a bit of a snag. After winning the first six games of their season, the Orange have now lost two games in a row to the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Syracuse's starting quarterback Garrett Shrader was left off the field in the second half due to injury and is listed as questionable to suit up in Week 10.

The Pittsburgh Panthers have also lost their last two contests, losing to the Louisville Cardinals and the UNC Tar Heels. Running back Israel Abanikanda has been a bright spot in what has become a fairly dull season for the Panthers. Abanikanda enters this Week 10 contest with 1,086 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Pitt has beaten Syracuse in the last four matchups between these two clubs, with the Orange last winning over the Panthers in 2017.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds for Week 10

Spread: -3.5 Pittsburgh (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Syracuse +150, Pittsburgh -182 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Keep your eyes peeled on whether Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader suits up or not, because that will be a huge difference-maker on the 3.5-point spread. Although backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson came into the loss to Notre Dame and performed admirably, the freshman was slightly overmatched in his first extended look.

The Orange are 6-2 against the spread this season but are also 2-0 against the spread as an underdog, a slightly uncommon but comfortable position for this 2022 Syracuse squad. The spread as not been as kind to Pitt. The Panthers are just 2-6 against the spread and have also covered the spread just one time in their five home games.

Pitt has played in a few high-scoring games with the over occurring in five of eight contests. The frequent overs on the total for the Panthers may stem from their lackluster defense which is allowing 27.9 points per game.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Picks This Week

Regardless of whether or not Shrader plays at all, Syracuse makes for an interesting underdog spot. The Orange have just two losses on their record, with one loss coming from pushing No. 5 Clemson to the brink, but coming up short. That loss may be more impressive than any win that Pitt has picked up this season. The Panthers have only four wins this season, and two of those wins are against the MAC Conference's Western Michigan Broncos and the FCS-level Rhode Island Rams. Not impressed.

Purely for the fact that the Orange have looked notably effective for a large swath of the season, and Pittsburgh has looked like they're still trying to figure this whole thing out, I like Syracuse here.

The value for Syracuse is too solid to pass up.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Best Bet: Syracuse +150 ML at FanDuel Sportsbook

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Prediction

Pitt has relied heavily on Israel Abanikanda to lead their run-first offense, and will need to do so once again. The problem is, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis has been nothing short of a disappointment this season, and will now face Syracuse's fourth-ranked passing defense (allowing 164.5 passing yards per game). The Orange will stack the box and shut down Abanikanda and place the offense in the hands of Slovis, which is the last thing the Panthers need.

When Slovis transferred in from USC to be the new Pittsburgh signal caller, he appeared to be a solid replacement for Kenny Pickett. But, Slovis is averaging just 223 yards per game and has just five touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Pitt's offense actually appears to be getting more sluggish as the season wears on. It's unfortunate, but the Panther's offense doesn't show signs of progress of late, and will now have to face this formidable Orange defense in Week 10.

I'll say that Garrett Shrader suits up for the Orange and Syracuse ends their two-game losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh, 31-17.

