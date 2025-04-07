Steve Angeli News: Leading practice drills early
Angeli has led the Fighting Irish in drills early in spring camp, 247Sports reports.
Angeli is the expected starter for Notre Dame after Riley Leonard's graduation, and that's exactly how things have played out thus far in camp. Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr and mid-year enrollee Blake Hebert appear to be vying for positioning behind him on the depth chart for 2025.
