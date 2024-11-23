This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Army vs. Notre Dame

Army vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds for Week 13

Spread: Army +14.5 (-106, FanDuel Sportsbook); Notre Dame -14 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 45.5 (-108, DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 45.5 (-106, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Army +500 (BetMGM Sportsbook); Notre Dame -650 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Army vs. Notre Dame Betting Picks for Week 13

The Army Black Knights (9-0) travel to meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) in a huge battle under the lights at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Army has an unblemished record, and it finds itself ranked 17th in the Coaches Poll, and 18th in The Associated Press' Top 25. Notre Dame has bounced back from a stunning early-season loss to Northern Illinois of the MAC, checking in at No. 6 in both of the major polls with an eye on the College Football Playoff.

The last time we saw Army in action was on the road against North Texas in an American Athletic Conference (AAC) battle at North Texas. It won 14-3 two weeks ago in Denton, but it was one of the least exciting showings of the season for the offense. In fact, in the past two games, Army is averaging just 17.0 PPG, as it struggled to move the ball against Air Force at Michie Stadium back on Nov. 2. However, the defense is just fine, allowing just two field goals in the past two games, and 10 or fewer points in four of the past five outings.

A lot of people like to talk about Army's vaunted rushing attack, and we'll get to that in a moment. But, the Black Knights have allowed 14 or fewer points in eight of nine games this season, with only East Carolina being able to have any modicum of success against them on Oct. 19.

Army QB Bryson Daily has been one of the more unheralded players in the nation, completing 56.9 percent of his pass attempts for 644 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception with a QBR of 204.3. However, as you would expect with Army, he does most of his damage with the legs, racking up a team-best 1,062 yards with 21 rushing scores and 6.1 yards per carry. RB Kanye Udoh has 856 yards and nine scores with 6.7 yards per attempt, and Noah Short is a nice tertiary option with 439 yards and two scores while gobbling up 10.7 yards per rush.

Notre Dame has had it on lockdown defensively this season, however, ranking No. 6 in the nation with just 277.1 total yards per game, and only 150.9 passing yards per contest. If there is an Achilles' heel, it is against the run, allowing 126.2 yards per game, although that's certainly above average overall. The Fighting Irish have allowed only 11.4 PPG, too.

When the Fighting Irish have the ball, they can be pretty effective in the run game, too. Notre Dame piles up 216.7 rushing yards per game to rank 11th in the nation while also checking in 11th with 38.0 PPG. QB Riley Leonard has been adequate in the passing game, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for just 178.9 yards per game. But he has picked up the pace as the season has gone along, including multi-TD scores in four of his past six outings. Some were calling for his head and for QB Steve Angeli to start, but that has quieted down in recent weeks.

This game figures to be a defensive slog, with a ton of running. That's great news for Under bettors, as that keeps the clock moving. Our best bet in this old-timey game at Yankee Stadium is going low on the total

Army vs. Notre Dame Expert Pick: Under 45.5 (-106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Army vs. Notre Dame Predictions for Week 13

As far as the side is concerned, initially, Army catching 14.5 points seems like quite a bit. This is a team that has allowed 14 or fewer points in eight of nine games overall. So, there's that. But, on the flip side, if Notre Dame is allowed to get Army in an early hole, say by double digits, can the Black Knights pass their way back into the game?

Army hasn't seen a bruising back like RB Jeremiyah Love this season, either. He is good for 6.3 yards per attempt, and he has scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. And, while Leonard has been mediocre in the passing game, especially early in the season, he has managed 641 yards on the ground, with 6.2 yards per tote and a team-best 13 rushing scores. So, Army will have its hands full in that respect, too.

It's tempting to consider Notre Dame laying the points, but that hook sticks out like a sore thumb. We might just have ourselves a 14-point game, so if you can get +14.5, jump on that. The best play is the Under, by far, but if you wanted to play something like a 7-point teaser in this game, with Army +21.5 and Under 51.5, that looks pretty good at -107 currently.