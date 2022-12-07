Big Bash League 2022-23: Game-Changing Players

Second in the list features Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David . The 26-year-old burst on to the T20 scene with his heroics for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and since then, he has become the hottest property in the world of the 20-over format. David has already played 138 matches in T20 cricket where he has managed to score 2,907 runs at an average of 30.92 along with a strike-rate of 163.13, which included 12 half-centuries. In the BBL, the right-hander has scored 606 runs

Just like every year, we are bringing you a list of five players who have the ability to change the game in a matter of few overs for their respective teams.

The 2022 edition of the Big Bash League is set to begin in less than a week's time where teams will battle it out to secure their ultimate objective of winning the title.

Just like every year, we are bringing you a list of five players who have the ability to change the game in a matter of few overs for their respective teams.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Hobart Hurricanes)

Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes)

Second in the list features Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David. The 26-year-old burst on to the T20 scene with his heroics for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and since then, he has become the hottest property in the world of the 20-over format. David has already played 138 matches in T20 cricket where he has managed to score 2,907 runs at an average of 30.92 along with a strike-rate of 163.13, which included 12 half-centuries. In the BBL, the right-hander has scored 606 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.25 along with the strike-rate of 153.41.

Trent Boult (Melbourne Stars)

Trent Boult will be representing the Melbourne Stars franchise in the competition. Despite playing for such a long time, it will be the first time ever that the left-arm pacer will be playing in Australia's premier T20 competition. In Boult, Stars have made an excellent signing because they will have the services of a star pacer with tons of experience for the full event because he has already opted out of signing the central contract with New Zealand Cricket. Boult has played 176 T20s in his career, claiming 204 wickets at an economy-rate of 8.06.

Philip Salt (Perth Scorchers)

Philip Salt will be playing for Perth Scorchers this season. The right-hander is one of the most destructive batters in the world, at least in the top order and he will be hoping to continue his form for his new team as well. Salt has played 167 matches in his T20 career where he has managed to score 3,817 runs at an average of 25.44 along with the strike-rate of 150.39, which included 26 half-centuries. In the BBL, the England international has played 30 matches and scored 671 runs at an average of 23.13 along with the strike-rate of 146.50.

Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder)

Alex Hales will be representing Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition. The right-hander has an impressive record while playing in Australia where he has managed to score 2,226 runs at an average of 32.26 along with the strike-rate of 150.20, which included one century and 15 fifties. The Thunder will be hoping that the England international will continue producing the goods Down Under and help the side in achieving the ultimate objective.