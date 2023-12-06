Big Bash League 2023-24: Five Youngsters to Watch

Second on the list features Sydney Thunder's Tanveer Sangha . The 22-year-old is one the most highly-rated spinner currently playing in Australia and it is because of this reason he has already represented the Kangaroos in the ODIs and T20Is. In T20 cricket, Sangha has an impressive record where he already has 52 wickets to his name in 38 matches

First on the list features Pakistan's young pacer Zaman Khan . The right-arm fast-bowler signed up for Sydney Thunder for the upcoming edition of the BBL. Zaman is being termed as the death-over specialist and his record is not poor at all. His economy in overs 16-20 is 8.76 in T20s where he has managed to claim 38 wickets as well which is an outstanding record. Therefore, the Thunder's management will be hoping that Zaman will live up to the expectation in the BBL 2023-24.

We are bringing you a list of five such young players who are aged 23 or less but have the ability to surprise a few in the upcoming tournament.

One of the primary reasons for having an event like BBL is to give youngsters a chance to showcase their talent at the highest level and compete against some of the very best in the game.

The 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to begin on Thursday where fans will witness some of the best talent from across the globe participating in the competition.

The 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to begin on Thursday where fans will witness some of the best talent from across the globe participating in the competition.

One of the primary reasons for having an event like BBL is to give youngsters a chance to showcase their talent at the highest level and compete against some of the very best in the game.

We are bringing you a list of five such young players who are aged 23 or less but have the ability to surprise a few in the upcoming tournament.

Zaman Khan (Sydney Thunder)

First on the list features Pakistan's young pacer Zaman Khan. The right-arm fast-bowler signed up for Sydney Thunder for the upcoming edition of the BBL. Zaman is being termed as the death-over specialist and his record is not poor at all. His economy in overs 16-20 is 8.76 in T20s where he has managed to claim 38 wickets as well which is an outstanding record. Therefore, the Thunder's management will be hoping that Zaman will live up to the expectation in the BBL 2023-24.

Tanveer Sangha (Sydney Thunder)

Second on the list features Sydney Thunder's Tanveer Sangha. The 22-year-old is one the most highly-rated spinner currently playing in Australia and it is because of this reason he has already represented the Kangaroos in the ODIs and T20Is. In T20 cricket, Sangha has an impressive record where he already has 52 wickets to his name in 38 matches with an economy-rate of just 7.77. That record is just too good to ignore and therefore, the Thunder's management will be hoping that he will deliver the goods at the biggest stage as well.

Todd Murphy (Sydney Sixers)

Third on the list features Sydney Sixers' Todd Murphy. The 23-year-old is very highly rated in the Australian cricket community and it is because of this reason he has already represented the country in Test cricket in six matches. In T20 cricket, however, Murphy has not played much. In 10 matches, the Echuca-born has nine wickets to his name with an impressive economy-rate of just 5.90. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the young off-spinner will be able to deliver in a competition as big as the BBL.

Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne Renegades)

Fourth on the list features Melbourne Renegades' Campbell Kellaway. The 21-year-old was one of the star performers for Australia in the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup where he scored 239 runs at an average of 47.80, which included two half-centuries. However, in T20s, Kellaway is still very new as he has only played nine matches and has scored 83 runs at a strike-rate of 123.88.

Cooper Connolly (Perth Scorchers)

Last in the list features Perth Scorchers' young all-rounder Cooper Connolly. The 20-year-old came into the spotlight while representing Australia in the U19 ICC World Cup in 2022 where he claimed five wickets and registered the best figures in a match (3-17) for the team in the competition. Connolly played for Scorchers last year as well where in two innings, he scored 45 runs at a strike-rate of 204.54 but could not claim a single wicket in two overs with the ball in hand. Connolly has recently played in the Marsh Cup 50-over competition where he represented Western Australia.