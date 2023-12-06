Big Bash League 2023-24: Game-Changing Players

Second on the list features Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David . The right-hander has a phenomenal record in the BBL where he has the all-time highest strike-rate of 156.09 amongst players with more than 750 runs. Last year, David scored 354 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 160.90. Therefore, the management hopes that their star player will continue to produce like he

We are bringing you a list of five such players who have all the ability to turn the game in their team's favour in the 2023-24 edition of the BBL.

Just like every year, every team have certain players who are capable of turning the game upside down in a matter of a few overs while batting and a few balls with the ball in hand.

The 2023-24 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to begin in less than a week where players from all over the world will participate to showcase their talent.

D'Arcy Short (Adelaide Strikers)

Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes)

Second on the list features Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David. The right-hander has a phenomenal record in the BBL where he has the all-time highest strike-rate of 156.09 amongst players with more than 750 runs. Last year, David scored 354 runs at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 160.90. Therefore, the management hopes that their star player will continue to produce like he did last year or improve on their previous year's outing.

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Renegades)

Third on the list features Melbourne Renegades' Adam Zampa. The star leg-spinner has the most wickets (114) by a spinner in the history of the BBL. However, last year wasn't that great for the Australia international as he only managed to claim 16 wickets in 14 matches. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how he will perform this year after switching from the other Melbourne franchise this season.

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

Fourth in the list features Melbourne Stars' explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The right-hander is coming into the series in sublime batting form as he produced one of the greatest innings in the history of white-ball cricket in the recently concluded ICC World Cup against Afghanistan. He backed that up with a sublime century In the BBL, Maxwell is the fifth-highest scorer with 2,673 runs with an outstanding strike-rate of 150.84.

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

The last player to feature in this list is Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis. The 34-year-old is the second-highest run-getter for the Stars in the history of BBL with 2,487 runs at an average of 35.52 along with a strike-rate of 134.72. However, last year was not a great one for Stoinis as he only managed to score 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 but with an impressive strike-rate of 154.47. Therefore, the management will be hoping to see the veteran all-round returning to his very best in the upcoming edition.