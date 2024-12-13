Big Bash League 2024-25: Five Youngsters to Watch

Second on the list features Waqar Salamkheil of Hobart Hurricanes. Despite being so young, the 23-year-old is already a renowned name in the world of T20 cricket. Salamkheil has already played in nine different T20 leagues, but he will be taking part in the Big Bash League for the first time. Afghanistan International has 80 wickets in 57 matches in the 20-over format with

We are bringing you a list of five young players who are expected to shine in the upcoming edition of the Australia's premier T20 competition.

One of the primary reasons for having a competition such as the BBL is to promote youngsters and give them a chance to showcase their skills at the highest level.

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season is set to start in a couple of days of as the fans are getting to witness their favorite stars in action in front of them.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades)

Waqar Salamkheil (Hobart Hurricanes)

Second on the list features Waqar Salamkheil of Hobart Hurricanes. Despite being so young, the 23-year-old is already a renowned name in the world of T20 cricket. Salamkheil has already played in nine different T20 leagues, but he will be taking part in the Big Bash League for the first time. Afghanistan International has 80 wickets in 57 matches in the 20-over format with an economy rate of less than eight runs per over. The Hurricanes will be hoping that signing Salamkheil will become a masterstroke in the upcoming edition of the mega-event.

Jafer Chohan (Sydney Sixers)

Third on the list features Sydney Sixers' leg-spinner Jafer Chohan. The 22-year-old has had an impressive start to his T20 career, where he claimed 22 wickets in 23 wickets with an economy rate of 7.86. Chohan will be playing in the BBL for the first time, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in new conditions.

Fergus O'Neill (Melbourne Renegades)

Fourth on the list features Melbourne Renegades' Fergus O'Neill. The right-arm pacer is yet to establish his name in white-ball cricket but has been around for some time now in red-ball cricket, where he represents Victoria. O'Neill has 94 wickets to his name in 24 First-Class matches with four five-wicket hauls. Interestingly, the 23-year-old has only played two T20 matches where he has three wickets to his name at an economy-rate of eight. O'Neill will be hoping to get more chances in the upcoming edition of the BBL to showcase more of his talent in Australia's premier T20 competition.

Sam Konstas (Sydney Thunder)

Last on the list features Sydney Thunder's Sam Konstas. The 19-year-old has a stunning start to his First-Class career, averaging just over 42 in 11 matches while playing for the New South Wales. Konstas has never played a professional T20 match, and it will be interesting to see how he plays in Australia's premier white ball format competition. But the Thunder's management will be hoping to see Konstas produce a similar kind of performance in T20 cricket as he has done in red-ball cricket.