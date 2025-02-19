ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Five Sleepers

Second on the list features Australia's Steven Smith. The right-hander is the highest run-getter in the current Kangaroos' side and is going to lead the team as well in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins . Since the start of 2023, Smith has been averaging just 34.17 with the bat, which is considerably lower than his average before that phase of 45. It has been more than two years since Smith last scored his last century in the

The 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin in less than three days as teams are now in the final phase of their preparations.

Babar Azam (PAK)

First on the list features Pakistan's Babar Azam. The right-hander recently became the joint-fastest player to score 6,000 ODI runs, but his last 1,000 runs were the slowest in his career, where he took 26 innings. It has been 21 innings since he last scored a century in ODIs, which came against Nepal in the Asia Cup back in August 2023. During that time, he averaged just 31.71, which is considerably lower than his career average of 55.73. Pakistan team management will be hoping that their star batter will return to form and deliver the best performance in front of the home crowd.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Second on the list features Australia's Steven Smith. The right-hander is the highest run-getter in the current Kangaroos' side and is going to lead the team as well in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. Since the start of 2023, Smith has been averaging just 34.17 with the bat, which is considerably lower than his average before that phase of 45. It has been more than two years since Smith last scored his last century in the 50-over format, which came against New Zealand back in September 2022.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Third on the list features England's Phil Salt. The 28-year-old has become a permanent member of the One-Day side for quite some time, mainly because of what he has delivered in the 20-over format for the national team, but he has not delivered the same kind of performances that are expected of him. In the last 13 innings, Salt has scored just 364 runs at an average of 28, that too while batting at the top of the innings. Those numbers are not good enough for openers in longer formats, and England will be hoping for a better show from the Lancashire wicketkeeper-batter.

Tom Latham (NZ)

Fourth on the list features New Zealand's Tom Latham. The wicketkeeper-batter has struggled immensely in the 50-over format in the recent past. In the last 19 innings in ODIs, Latham has only scored 394 runs at an average of less than 25. Even though the 32-year-old has recently scored a half-century against Pakistan in the Tri-Nation series final, he was dropped twice in that innings, and an LBW call was not referred when he was clearly out. Therefore, Latham's place in the playing XI remains uncertain, and with players like Mark Chapman sitting in the wings, it will be interesting to see how long Black Caps management will persist with a seasoned campaigner.

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Fifth on the list features South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. The 36-year-old has been a prolific scorer for South Africa in the 50-over format ever since making his debut but has struggled off late. In the last 10 innings in ODIs, Van der Dussen has only scored 148 runs at an average of 14.8, with the highest of 36. Proteas team management will be hoping that their star performer will return to his very best in the upcoming mega-event.