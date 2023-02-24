IPL 2023: Game-Changing players

Second in the list features Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Adam Zampa . The Australia international has showcased his talent time and again with the ball in hand where he does not only claim timely wickets but is also extremely economical in the middle phase of the innings. The Royals will be hoping that the 30-year-old will be able to continue producing similar kinds of performances in the matches to come. In the IPL, Zampa has played 14 matches where

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to begin in just over a month's time and players from all over the world will battle it out for the ultimate glory.

Here is a list of five potential game-changers who the opposing teams will vary of in the upcoming edition of the mega-event.

Sikandar Raza (Punjab Kings)

First on the list features Sikandar Raza. The Zimbabwe international has seen his stock rise in the last 18 months with some sublime performances with both bat and ball. It will be interesting to see how he will perform against some of the very best, that too in conditions where he has not played as much as he would've liked. Raza has played 163 matches in his T20 career where he has managed to score 3,192 runs with an average of 23.64 along with the strike-rate of 130. That's not it as with the ball in hand, Raza has claimed 84 wickets and conceded runs at an economy-rate of 7.33.

Adam Zampa (Rajasthan Royals)

Second in the list features Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Adam Zampa. The Australia international has showcased his talent time and again with the ball in hand where he does not only claim timely wickets but is also extremely economical in the middle phase of the innings. The Royals will be hoping that the 30-year-old will be able to continue producing similar kinds of performances in the matches to come. In the IPL, Zampa has played 14 matches where he has managed to claim 21 wickets and has an economy-rate of 7.73.

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (RCB)

Third in the list features Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lanka international has been one of the star performers in white-ball cricket over the last few years and it was no surprise that he ended the year 2022 with the second-most wickets (73) in the 20-over format, only behind Rashid Khan (81), that too despite bowling more than 450 balls less than the Afghanistan international. Hasaranga was extremely influential for RCB in his first season in the IPL as well where he finished the competition as the second-leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps to his name, just a wicket behind Yuzvendra Chahal despite bowling 11 overs less than the Rajasthan Royals' spinner.

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav is now a household name in T20 cricket. The right-hander was named the T20I Player of the Year in 2022 after scoring 1164 runs with an average of 46.56 along with an outstanding strike-rate of 187.43, which included two centuries and nine fifties. In the IPL last year, Yadav had a good time with the bat in hand as well where he registered 303 runs with strike-rate of 43.28 along with the strike-rate of 145.67.

Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Last on the list features Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook. The right-hander had a fabulous year with the bat in 2022 where he smashed 1,181 runs with an average of 32.80 along with the strike-rate of 152.19, which included one century and five fifties to his name. It will be interesting to see how Brook will play in a competition full of stars and in conditions where he has never played a professional match before.