IPL 2025: Five Game-Changing Players

Second on the list is Gujrat Titans' Glenn Phillips . The New Zealand international is arguably one of the most in-demand white-ball cricket players, largely because of his all-round ability. The 28-year-old played a key role with the bat, and ball, especially in the field for New Zealand, as they finished as the runner-up in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy. Phillips will be playing in the IPL after a gap of one year. The Titans signed him for 2 crore INR. The franchise management will

First on the list features Dubai Capitals Axar Patel . The star all-rounder will be captaining the franchise in the 2025 season. Patel is coming into the competition after having a fabulous outing at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a vital role in helping India lift the title for the third time. Patel has an impressive record while playing in the IPL, scoring 1,653 runs and 123 wickets. Last season, the Gujrat-born managed to claim 11 wickets and scored 235 runs in 14 outings. The franchise will be hoping for more of the same from their star man in the upcoming outing.

Just like every year, we are bringing you a list of players who can change the game upside down in a matter of a few overs.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, where top players will compete to secure the ultimate prize.

Just like every year, we are bringing you a list of players who can change the game upside down in a matter of a few overs.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

First on the list features Dubai Capitals Axar Patel. The star all-rounder will be captaining the franchise in the 2025 season. Patel is coming into the competition after having a fabulous outing at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a vital role in helping India lift the title for the third time. Patel has an impressive record while playing in the IPL, scoring 1,653 runs and 123 wickets. Last season, the Gujrat-born managed to claim 11 wickets and scored 235 runs in 14 outings. The franchise will be hoping for more of the same from their star man in the upcoming outing.

Glenn Phillips (Gujrat Titans)

Second on the list is Gujrat Titans' Glenn Phillips. The New Zealand international is arguably one of the most in-demand white-ball cricket players, largely because of his all-round ability. The 28-year-old played a key role with the bat, and ball, especially in the field for New Zealand, as they finished as the runner-up in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy. Phillips will be playing in the IPL after a gap of one year. The Titans signed him for 2 crore INR. The franchise management will be hoping for Phillips to produce similar kind of performances just like he produced the goods for the national team in the recent outings.

Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Third on the list is Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy. The 33-year-old is coming into the competition on the back of an outstanding outing with the ball in hand in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, where he claimed nine wickets and was the joint second-leading wicket-taker in the competition, despite playing just three matches. Last season, Chakravarthy was outstanding with the ball in hand as he claimed 21 wickets in just 14 innings and claimed a wicket after every 14 deliveries. KKR management will be hoping for nothing less than those numbers in the upcoming edition.

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

Fourth on the list is Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran. The West Indies international is perhaps the most dangerous white-ball batter, especially in T20 cricket. Since the start of 2023, Pooran has smashed 264 sixes in T20 cricket, 86 more than any other batter. During that time, he scored 3,700 runs at an average of 36.63 with an outstanding strike rate of 159.41. Those numbers are just too good to ignore, and the Giants' franchise will be hoping for something similar from their star player in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The last player on the list is South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, who will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 33-year-old has improved his game immensely in the last couple of years and is now known as one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. Since 2023, Klaasen's strike rate of 163.87 is the second-best among players who have scored more than 2,000 runs, which shows his quality. There is no reason why he can't deliver something similar in the upcoming season.