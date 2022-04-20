PGL Major Antwerp RMR B Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

European RMR A is in the books and that means it's time for RMR B as the absurd talent level in Europe continues to show out. The only question now is if there will be as many shocking results as the first RMR featured. Here's a look at some players to target, and to fade, for PGL Major Antwerp, RMR B.

Players to Target

m0NESY

m0NESY, at 16 years old, is one of the top five players in the world and is showing no signs of slowing down. The concern with m0NESY is consistency as his immense ceiling can also give him a bit too much confidence and push him towards some overly aggressive plays. Even with those occasional blips, m0NESY has a 1.15 rating with 0.74 kills per round in the last three months, one of the best stat lines in the world. Even more importantly, he is in the weaker of the two European RMR groups, and really only has sh1ro as competition on the AWP. m0NESY belongs in fantasy rosters, and is one of the most exciting players to ever grace CS:GO.

sh1ro

The previously mentioned sh1ro is here for many of the same reasons as m0NESY. The only difference? sh1ro is probably a top three player in the world. His stats in the last three months wouldn't run amiss on s1mple's page. sh1ro has a 1.33 rating, 0.80 kills per rounds and 0.49 deaths per round. Those sort of numbers are a recipe for fantasy superstardom, and sh1ro looks set to dominate in RMR Group B. Even more importantly for sh1ro is an opening match with Sangal, I don't like to write teams off, but that match should be little more than a confidence builder for Players, who consistently build off of momentum. The only thing to keep an eye on, with both sh1ro and m0NESY is off-server issues. Both are Russian nationals, and both have been unable to go home with their families, and both have been put in tough situations off the server.

Spinx

Talk about a breakout event. Spinx has always been one of the consistent stars for an ENCE teams that dominated the second tier of CS:GO, but never quite broke into the top level. After ESL Pro League there are no more questions, ENCE is a top tier team, and Spinx is one of the best riflers around, making him an immediate fantasy option. While he may not have the upside of the snipers around him, Spinx is still a dominant force with a 1.15 rating in the last three months. A concern for Spinx is an opening match with Team Spirit, but even then it's impossible to look past this superstar rifler.

Players to Fade

rigoN

rigoN's numbers must make it easy to think I accidentally put him in the wrong section, but it's the context around those numbers that's key here. rigoN was a young super talent on c0ntact, but since then has struggled around the tier two scene in Europe, putting together a 1.15 rating and 0.75 kills per round in the past three months. The only issue is he's only taken on similarly poor teams around him. Encouragingly some of those same teams are in the weaker RMR B, and in those matches rigoN should be usable, but against G2, Players, Entropiq and other top teams, it's hard to see rigoN as much of a fantasy asset.

Lack1

Entropiq is a very strong team and has shown the ability to take anyone into a tough match, but Lack1 isn't the firepower behind this team, and isn't worth targeting in most fantasy formats. His 0.99 rating and 0.62 kills per round, with 0.70 deaths per round almost immediately disqualify Lack1 from fantasy relevance. The support isn't a bad player by any means, he's just not a fantasy relevant one, and not one to target in most formats. That said, Lack1 and Entropiq will be looking for a deep run in the RMR, and should be expecting to qualify for the major.

ScrunK

In reality anyone from Sangal could have gone here, in the end, I went for ScrunK. Sangal are easily the favorites for a disappointing 0-3 finish, and ScunK has shown no fantasy upside past that. With a 0.94 rating and 0.58 kills per round in the past three months, ScrunK simply isn't much of a fantasy option, or a top tier player. There are better options at lower salaries and it's worth looking well past ScrunK in any formats.

Stats courtesy of HLTV.org