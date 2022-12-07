Call of Duty League Stage 1 Week 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The opening week of the Call of Duty League featured major upsets and controversy. Let's take a look at Week 2 of Stage 1, where fantasy managers will hope OpTic Texas actually play out their series, instead of forfeiting with a 1-1 map score.

Players to Target

Cellium

It feels like this is just a free space at this point, but how can you look past Cellium? The reigning MVP finished the opening week with the top KD in the CDL while piling up the kills in all formats. It's impossible to look anywhere other than Cellium as a near-lock in all cash rosters. Cellium and FaZe also have a favorable schedule against Vegas Legion and Toronto Ultra in Week 2, where Cellium in particular should shine.

Nastie

Many had London ranked 12th to open the season. Well they opened the season 2-0 and it started with the superstar sophomore, Nastie. When Nastie came into the league in 2022, he was the highest rated rookie and the favorite for Rookie of the Year before an inconsistent roster and play cost him throughout. The flex player has opened 2023 on fire, and looks like the superstar he was expected to be. If Nastie can keep this going, London could be on pace for a top half finish, and Nastie could find himself in the MVP conversation.

Owakening

I have been an Owakening truther for two years now, telling anyone who would listen he would be considered a top five player in the CDL if he could get out of Florida. Well he's out of Florida and with Boston, and he is utterly shining. Boston started 2-0, with wins over Seattle and Atlanta, and Owakening looking like he will compete with Cellium for MVP. Owakening is off Florida, Owakening is unleashed and that gunskill that saw him single-handedly carry Florida is on full display.

Players to Fade

Spart

Spart was the wildcard of LAG and right now he's looking awful. Spart has the lowest KD in the CDL and is struggling in all formats. LAG are actually 1-1, but their specialty seems set on Search and Destroy, which heavily impacts Spart's overall KD. Spart and LAG have a ton of potential, but right now this roster is best avoided, at least until they find some sort of footing in respawns.

Bance

Bance and Minnesota are looking like one of the top teams in the CDL, as expected. Still the in-game leader remains what he has always been, one of the most important players on the server and off the server, but not one of the most productive for fantasy purposes. Rokkr have the chance to compete for a title, but Bance will always be the supportive leader of this team, not the individual star.

Prolute

Prolute joined Legion after a passable showing with OpTic in 2022 and has had a brutal start to 2023. This Legion was supposed to be different, this time they would impress! Well they are 0-2 including a heart-breaking loss to Florida. Prolute on the SMG has been the weak point of this and with a series against Atlanta and Rokkr coming up it's impossible to trust him in Week 2. Legion remain Legion until they show something other than a different name and the same results.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg