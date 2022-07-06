CDL Stage 4 Week 3 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The Call of Duty League has been utterly unpredictable so far in 2022, but some players have risen to the top while others have struggled giving fantasy managers some room to work. Here's a look at some players to target, and fade in Stage 4 Week 3 of the Call of Duty League.

Players to Target

Simp

The reigning MVP has looked like he's coming back to form just at the perfect time of the year. Simp has been on fire of late and is putting himself right in the conversation for the best players in the game in 2022. Simp has been absurdly good, though Week 3 could prove to be his toughest challenge in Stage 4 as FaZe takes on London and Seattle, two of the hottest teams in the CDL currently. This is a make-or-break week for Simp – if he can keep his strong form going against these teams he can keep this form going against anyone.

Dashy

Dashy is the only person competing with Cellium for the MVP award in 2022, and he has his partner in crime on the AR back as iLLeY returns from injury. That combined with a match against an inconsistent Toronto side puts Dashy immediately into the 'Players to Target' section though in all honesty Dashy is a player to target against anyone. Dashy and OpTic are still the second best team in the CDL and looking past either for fantasy lineups is likely to be folly. Dashy has been a consistent anchor for an OpTic team that has struggled for form and a consistent lineup.

Pred

Seattle has been far and away the most inconsistent team in the Call of Duty League throughout 2022, going from finishing 12th at Major 1 to winning Major 3. The variance goes much deeper than that considering this is a team who could take down OpTic Texas 3-0 one week and lose to Paris Legion the next. That said the one player that has shown some consistent brilliance for Seattle is Pred. The Rookie of the Year front-runner has been immense throughout the 2022 season and is primed to end Stage 4 with a big week, taking on Atlanta FaZe and Minnesota Rokkr. Normally those would be two tough matches to avoid, but Pred has feasted against the best teams in the league and especially FaZe.

Players to Fade

2ReaL

It's never fun to put rookies down here so soon into their CDL career, but 2ReaL has been just awful since earning a call up to the main Florida team. With a 0.69 KD in Stage 4 and a 0.62 in Hardpoint in particular, there isn't much to say about 2ReaL. This is a player who just doesn't seem quite ready for the big leagues yet and is struggling for impact on the map consistently. 2ReaL and Florida are in real danger of not making CoD Champs, and unless he can have a massive turnaround in Week 3 and the Stage 4 Major, 2ReaL will find himself out of the CDL in 2023 more likely than not.

CleanX

CleanX normally is one of the best SMG players in the Call of Duty League... and yet Stage 4 has been brutal for the Dane. He has a 0.76 KD, putting him third worst in the entire CDL, only behind Jimbo and 2ReaL. That's not the type of company a player many put as a top 10 player at his role should be keeping. CleanX has the potential to bounce back in any match, but a clash with an OpTic lineup finally playing with their entire team doesn't seem likely to be that bounce back.

Mack

Speaking of inconsistency - Mack is certainly worth mentioning. Everything Pred has done incredibly Mack has been there to show the other side of the coin, struggling in nearly every category. This is a player that has shown time and time again he can compete with the best players in the world, but Stage 4 just hasn't been it for Mack. Mack and co. take on Atlanta FaZe and Minnesota Rokkr, a tough but doable schedule if Seattle want to start in the winners bracket to defend their title in Major 4.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg