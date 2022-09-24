ESL Pro League Group D Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

The fourth and final group of ESL Pro League is upon us and it could be one of the most predictable for fantasy purposes. With the giants of Liquid and Cloud9 around to take over the group there are some superstars who should have the chance to absolutely pad their stat lines against the likes of EG and Eternal Fire. Here's a look at some players to target, and fade, heading into Group D.

Players to Target

sh1ro

sh1ro is the top AWPer in this group and that immediately makes him valuable. Add to that he's likely on the best team and it's impossible to look anywhere else for the first name on this list. Cloud9 should be looking for a 5-0 group stage and are one of the favorites for the entirety of Pro League if they live up to their past level. sh1ro should have few issues in the group stage even if Cloud9 struggle with no AWPer in this group stage coming close to his level individually.

YEKINDAR

YEKINDAR's spot in Team Liquid still isn't permanent due to ongoing contract disputes with Outsiders/Virtus.Pro, who may be allowed back into Valve-associated events in the near future. Despite that he's done nothing but take over with his new roster and lead them into the top five of the world rankings. YEKINDAR is one of the best players in ESL Pro League and his form with Team Liquid has been utterly elite. YEKINDAR and Team Liquid should be competing with Cloud9 for the top spot in Group D.

yuurih

FURIA are an odd team, many, myself included have them as the third best team in Group D, but that's more by default than anything else. This roster hasn't been overly impressive in 2022 but still yuurih is a transcendental talent and is one of the brightest players to ever come out of Brazil. He has been the sole bright spot for an inconsistent FURIA team and while they might not challenge Cloud9 or Team Liquid he should be far too much to handle for the other three teams, and should have the chance to farm his stats in those matches.

Players to Fade

HexT

HexT remains a confounding pick up by Evil Geniuses, a mediocre player from the second tier of North America in international competition? That has went as poorly as it sounds. HexT has been the worst player on the roster and has offered little-to-nothing individually. Is there a chance he breaks out in a world-shattering fashion? Yes. It would just have to be the most unlikely event in the history of Counter-Strike. Evil Geniuses as a whole is a team to steer well clear of in what could be a tough group stage for the team.

paz

paz is another case similar to HexT, he sits on a poor Eternal Fire team, and is the worst individual player on the team. This roster has some superstar potential but it's hard to recommend chasing that unlikely breakout. paz struggled in the opening match of Group D and has shown little signs of a turn around moving forward. Eternal Fire is early favorites to finish near the bottom of Group D.

dav1g

dav1g is still the same consistent supportive presence he always has been on Movistar Riders, unfortunately he is no longer supporting the superstar talent of SunPayus, who now plies his trade elsewhere. That lack of superstar talent in front of dav1g pretty much sinks his value and makes him impossible to trust in any fantasy formats. dav1g and Movistar Riders would have to shock the group to make it out, let alone finish near the top of Group D.

