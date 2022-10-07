ESL RMR Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

The RMR Major cycle is back with the best teams in Europe and North America clashing for spots at the major and the chance to represent their region on the international stage. With all of the best players in the world present it's time to look at some players to target and fade from the RMR's.

Players to Target

YEKINDAR

YEKINDAR is one of the best players in the world and on this Team Liquid roster he gets the chance to take over the North American RMR. This isn't one to overthink. Sure there may be regional teams who can get an advantage, but Liquid is by far the best player in this tournament and every single player on this roster is worth targeting. Liquid would be a major surprise to go anything other than 3-0, and YEKINDAR should have a major showing in each match, where his individual skill should shine through.

Ax1Le

Ax1Le might not be the sniper for Cloud9 but he's been in exceptional form of late and Cloud9 look like favorites to go 3-0 in European RMR A. The rifler has been in excellent form of late as Cloud9 continue to climb right back up the world rankings. Ax1Le and Cloud9 have a 2-0 clash with Ninjas in Pyjamas up next, a match they come into as slight favorites. The rifler has a 1.24 rating over the past three months with 0.79 kills per round and a 1.30 impact rating, making him one of the most in-form players in the world.

ZywOo

Speaking of not overthinking players, ZywOo just secured the MVP in ESL Pro League with one of the most absurd showings of 2022, and he's showing no signs of slowing down in RMR B. The sniper has a 1.33 rating in the last three months with a 1.40 impact rating and 0.57 deaths per round. Those numbers sound fake, but they aren't, they're just ZywOo. The French sniper is in such incredible form that he is making a late run for the top spot in the top 20 players of 2022, a title that seemed set to be s1mple's barring something incredible happening. Well something incredible is happening, and it's ZywOo taking over Europe with the space opened up by the superstar addition of Spinx enabling him to reach an entirely new level.

Players to Fade

JT

JT finds his way into the red section despite a high likelihood of Complexity qualifying from the North American RMR. Simply put, the in-game leader doesn't have the individual numbers to keep himself relevant for fantasy purposes. JT is certainly not a bad player, and he offers plenty to a Complexity side that has been turning heads of late, but he simply won't provide the fantasy value needed for fantasy purposes. floppy and Grim are interesting options from this Complexity side though, and could be targeted in all formats.

gla1ve

Astralis are mired in some serious controversy with k0nfig out of the lineup due to breaking his leg during a bar fight in Malta. That combined with an extremely tough groups means that gla1ve is left in a tough spot, as the in-game leader is trying to make space for new addition MistR, while also marshalling a severely underwhelming Astralis roster. Astralis will likely qualify from this group, but with everything going on it's hard to trust anyone on this roster other than blameF for fantasy purposes.

NEOFRAG

OG have been underwhelming to say the least lately, and NEOFRAG isn't avoiding that poor form, falling to a 0.99 rating and 0.61 kills per round in the past three months. RMR B is almost certainly the toughest competition NEOFRAG will face in that time as well, likely dropping his value even more. OG would have been hoping to qualify for the major, but a poor start against MOUZ mean they will have to run a long gauntlet to come back to qualification. nexa and degster have some value on this OG roster, but NEOFRAG's poor form makes him an extremely risky fantasy proposition at best.

