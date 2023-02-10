VCT Lock In Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our VALORANT series.

VCT is back with a single-elimination Lock In tournament. While the return of VCT is a welcome one for Valorant fans, this format is one that tempts upsets to no end. A massive single-elimination bracket with questionable seeding makes any prediction vague at guess. With that in mind I'm going to take a look at four teams that I'll be keeping an eye on, as opposed to trying to pick out six players from a pool of 160.

Teams to Watch in Brazil

LOUD

The first team team on the list is the reigning world champions who lost two of their core members and are looking to rebuild for 2023. This roster has plenty of potential for a deep run, of course, but with two new members questions abound, especially losing pANcada, who was by most metrics the 2022 Champions MVP. LOUD will hope cauanzin and tuyz fit in with no issues, but any new changing of the guard adds an element of uncertainty in a format that heavily punishes one bad day at the office.

Fnatic

Another year, another high expectation tournament for Fnatic. This time it's different though, as Leo and Chronicle have joined what many deem to be a superteam capable of taking over 2023. The "Lock In" tourney could prove tough for this roster, but in this sort of form Fnatic is worth consideration in all formats, and in all matches. The biggest question mark on this roster is in-game leader Boaster, who has no excuse to not come away with hardware in 2023.

NRG

What made OpTic Gaming great? Was it the core of the team, or was it Yay? That is a question NRG will answer with FNS, Crashies and Victor alongside Ardiis and s0m, two extremely talented replacements for yay and Marved, respectively. This roster has the potential to be among the top teams in the world, and also could crash and burn spectacularly. It's hard to draw any conclusions this early, but NRG could be one of the most volatile teams in Lock In.

DRX

If it's not broken don't fix it. The Korean super team, DRX, is back in 2023 with the exact same roster and why not? This team was one of the best in the world and have another offseason of practice behind them. With the rest of the Valorant world in turmoil DRX is many analyst's pick to be the top team in the world based surely off their experience playing together.

Stats courtesy of Thespike.gg

