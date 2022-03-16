EuroLeague Primer: Round 30 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check: Krunoslav Simon (EFS), Mantas Kalnietis (ZAL)

Best Bets for Success: All three of Thursday's games feature teams that are far apart in the standings, but this one could be the closest of the bunch. The Turkish team won by a whopping 34 points when these teams met in Round 7, but Zalgiris is playing far better than they were earlier in the season and Efes comes in off two lopsided losses. The Lithuanian squad has been getting quality production from a number of players, as three players topped the 25-point mark on DraftKings at least three times over the last five games and two others did so twice. You can make a case for most of those players to be included in this section, but with Efes ceding the most points, rebounds, assists and easily the most field goal attempts to players at the forward spots, we're going to go limit ourselves to the duo of Edgaras Ulanovas and Tyler Cavanaugh. The former comes in particularly hot, averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 28.1 DraftKings points since the EuroLeague break. Cavanaugh, meanwhile, showed no effects of an ankle injury in Tuesday's makeup game and has put up at least 25.5 points on DraftKings in three straight appearances. Neither runs more than $8,700 on DraftKings, so you could include both in the same lineup if you choose. It should come as no surprise that both Vasilije Micic and Shane Larkin land here for the visiting team, as they are averaging more DraftKings points than anyone else on the slate. Micic has really been on a roll, putting up fewer than 32.0 points on that website just once over his last nine appearances. Larkin tossed up a complete dud his last time out, but he averaged 35.5 DraftKings points in the six games prior to that, and he is easily returning the most value on the slate at $9,700.

DFS Darlings: Both Josh Nebo and Joffrey Lauvergne have gotten the job done of late, but Nebo was held in check when these teams last met and Efes has been pretty tough against centers, so Lauvergne – who checks in $800 cheaper – looks like the better option Thursday. Lukas Lekavicius is getting a bit pricey, but he can't be ignored, as he did not record fewer than 16.5 DraftKings points over his last 10 outings and played fewer than 24 minutes just once over that span. Zalgiris does not really have any matchups to target, but they have been pretty tough on forwards, so we'll avoid that position on the Efes side. Rodrigue Beaubois scored 13.7 ppg over his last seven appearances, making him a worthy play if you pass on Efes' top guards. Elijah Bryant can also be considered at $6,100. Efes' big men have taken turns sharing the load, but this could be a spot to take a shot with Bryant Dunston at $7,200.

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check: Ioannis Papapetrou (PAO), Stefan Jovic (PAO)

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

DFS Darlings: Check back soon!

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Real Madrid

Status Check: Elie Okobo (ASV), Chris Jones (ASV), Marcos Knight (ASV), Youssoupha Fall (ASV), Raymar Morgan (ASV), Charles Kahudi (ASV), Antoine Diot (ASV), Walter Tavares (RMB), Rudy Fernandez (RMB), Alberto Abalde (RMB), Trey Thompkins (RMB), Fabien Causeur (RMB), Jeffery Taylor (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB)

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

DFS Darlings: Check back soon!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.