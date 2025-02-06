EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 26 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Real Madrid at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
RMB
FBB
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.0
Total: 166.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at ALBA Berlin
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -8.5
Total: 165.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Zalgiris Kaunas
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -3.0
Total: 158.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
EFS
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.0
Total: 171.0
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
ASV
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -5.5
Total: 169.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!