EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 26 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on February 6, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Real Madrid at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

RMB

FBB

Mario Hezonja

Wade Baldwin IV

Dzanan Musa

Scottie Wilbekin

Gabriel Deck

Jilson Bango

Serge Ibaka

 

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.0
Total: 166.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

CZV

BER

Milos Teodosic

Gabriele Procida

Mike Daum

Martin Hermannsson

Branko Lazic

Justin Bean

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -8.5
Total: 165.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

EA7

ZAL

Nikola Mirotic

Dovydas Giedraitis

Josh Nebo

Brady Manek

Fabien Causeur

Tomas Dimsa

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -3.0
Total: 158.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

EFS

PAO

Shane Larkin

Mathias Lessort

Stanley Johnson

Omer Yurtseven

Salih Altuntas

Marius Grigonis

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.0
Total: 171.0

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

ASV

BAY

Tarik Black

Devin Booker

Mbaye Ndiaye

Shabazz Napier

Charles Kahudi

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -5.5
Total: 169.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
