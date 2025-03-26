EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Status Check
BKN
EFS
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -8.5
Total: 171.0
Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
VIR
CZV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -9.5
Total: 161.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
PAO
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 3:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 174.0
