EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 31 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 26, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

BKN

EFS

Donta Hall

Vincent Poirier

Kamar Baldwin

Rodrigue Beaubois

 

Salih Altuntas

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -8.5
Total: 171.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

VIR

CZV

Mouhamet Diouf

Joel Bolomboy

 

Mike Daum

 

Luka Mitrovic

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -9.5
Total: 161.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

PAO

MTA

Mathias Lessort

Jaylen Hoard

Cedi Osman

Jasiel Rivero

Omer Yurtseven

Marial Shayok

Marius Grigonis

Omer Mayer

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 3:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 174.0

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
