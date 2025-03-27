Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on March 27, 2025
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at LOGO] LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

ZAL

ASV

Lukas Lekavicius

Joffrey Lauvergne

 

Mbaye Ndiaye

 

Charles Kahudi

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -1.0
Total: 161.0

AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

ASM

OLY

Jordan Loyd

Keenan Evans

Georgios Papagiannis

Nikola Milutinov

Vitto Brown

Thomas Walkup

 

Luca Vildoza

 

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.0
Total: 166.5

FC Barcelona at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

BAR

EA7

Jan Vesely

Josh Nebo

Nicolas Laprovittola

Fabien Causeur

Chimezie Metu

 

Juan Nunez

 

Raul Villar

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.0
Total: 172.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

PAR

BAY

Tyrique Jones

Devin Booker

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Oscar da Silva

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -3.0
Total: 168.0

