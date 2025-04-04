Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 4, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

EFS

CZV

Shane Larkin

Joel Bolomboy

Salih Altuntas

Mike Daum

 

Luka Mitrovic

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -2.5
Total: 166.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

OLY

BER

Evan Fournier

Louis Olinde

Keenan Evans

 

Nikola Milutinov

 

Moustapha Fall

 

Thomas Walkup

 

Luca Vildoza

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -10.5
Total: 167.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

EA7

VIR

Josh Nebo

None

Leandro Bolmaro

 

Nenad Dimitrijevic

 

Fabien Causeur

 

Armoni Brooks

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0
Total: 164.0

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

ASV

BKN

Joffrey Lauvergne

Kamar Baldwin

Mbaye Ndiaye

 

Ben Bentil

 

Charles Kahudi

 

Paul Mbiya

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.5
Total: 169.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 33 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 33 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 33 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 33 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 33
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 33
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 32 - Friday