EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
EFS
CZV
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -2.5
Total: 166.0
Olympiacos Piraeus at ALBA Berlin
Status Check
OLY
BER
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -10.5
Total: 167.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Status Check
EA7
VIR
None
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.0
Total: 164.0
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
ASV
BKN
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.5
Total: 169.0
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!