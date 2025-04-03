EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Monaco's Jordan Loyd will be available for Round 33.
Ioannis Papapetrou will not play Thursday for Panathinaikos.
Partizan's Tyrique Jones and Duane Washington are out for Round 33.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
PAR
ZAL
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 158.0
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at AS Monaco
Status Check
PAO
ASM
Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -3.0
Total: 172.5
FC Bayern Munich at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
BAY
MTA
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -2.0
Total: 178.0
Paris Basketball at Real Madrid
Status Check
PBB
RMB
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -8.5
Total: 172.5
