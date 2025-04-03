Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 33 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on April 3, 2025 1:15PM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Jordan Loyd will be available for Round 33.

Ioannis Papapetrou will not play Thursday for Panathinaikos.

Partizan's Tyrique Jones and Duane Washington are out for Round 33.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

PAR

ZAL

Frank Ntilikina

Lukas Lekavicius

Mitar Bosnjakovic

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0
Total: 158.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at AS Monaco

Status Check

PAO

ASM

Mathias Lessort

Jordan Loyd

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -3.0
Total: 172.5

FC Bayern Munich at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

BAY

MTA

Devin Booker

Jaylen Hoard

Oscar da Silva

Jasiel Rivero

 

Marial Shayok

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -2.0
Total: 178.0

Paris Basketball at Real Madrid

Status Check

PBB

RMB

Maodo Lo

Bruno Fernando

Daulton Hommes

 

Leon Kratzer

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -8.5
Total: 172.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
