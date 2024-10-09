EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 2 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 9

We followed up a great first day of the season with a Friday that might have been my worst EuroLeague prop effort ever. Some of that can be drawn up to starting lineup surprises, but I still take full responsibility. Year-end results remain paramount, and I remain confident we will be on the right side of things when it is all said and done. Let's get back on track on the first of three days of action in Round 2.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 11:30 AM ET Wednesday.

Jordan Loyd Over 2.5 Assists

Loyd does not have to be the primary playmaker for Maccabi, as Tamir Blatt and Rokas Jokubaitis fare fine in that regard. While Loyd can focus on scoring, I feel this number is too low for someone who frequently has the basketball in his hands. It helps that DraftKings is giving us +110 odds on this play.

Nemanja Nedovic Under 12.5 Points

"Kurt, you can't possibly be taking the under on someone who dropped 21 in Round 1, can you?" Yes and absolutely yes for a guard that does not start in a crowded backcourt. I think he will wind up on the short side of things some nights when the shot isn't falling or he gets pulled for defensive purposes, and this looks like one of those instances.

Tamir Blatt Under 10.5 Points

This one hurts because I love his game and he's coming off a career high. However, he's a player who likes to get his teammates involved, and this matchup is not as much in his favor as the last one. Helping our chances is the fact that games played in Monaco's gym tend to be lower-scoring.

Tadas Sedekerskis Under 10.5 Points

I never like messing with his rebound prop, but I will gladly target his points when that number is in double digits. He's unselfish and is not someone who is going to hunt for shots.

Roman Sorkin Over 3.5 Rebounds

I think Sorkin will have a breakout season with Josh Nebo no longer around, and two early fouls really derailed his Round 1 output. I expect him to bounce back, and I don't mind laddering this up around 6.0 if you can.

