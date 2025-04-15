EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Play-In Showdown - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Apr. 15

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 6:30 AM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Devin Booker Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds (-115 bet365)

Booker returned to action earlier this month and got a chance to ramp up in advance of Tuesday's Play-In contest. I think he gets big minutes as Bayern's go-to guy down low and has an enticing defense vs. position matchup.

Yago Dos Santos Over 4.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

As much as I'd love to keep backing Codi Miller-McIntyre with Milos Teodosic unavailable, I just don't see the value Tuesday, so I'm swerving this direction. If Miller-McIntyre is off even a bit, Dos Santos could see his minutes floor creep from around 15 into the 20s, and with his talent he could go over in just two possessions. I really like the ladder approach here if you can find one.

Facundo Campazzo Over 20.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-135 bet365)

Last time Real Madrid faced Paris it was fireworks as I expected, with a final score of 105-104 in favor of the former. Still, I somehow managed to miss the two over bets I placed that night. I expect another back-and-forth contest given that both teams like to pick up the pace, and I'm trying to navigate better this time around. With all that being said, I'm sticking to one of the bets that took us out last time and banking on a big night from Campazzo in the box score.

Nadir Hifi 18+ Points (+175 DraftKings)

Nadir Hifi 20+ Points (+300 DraftKings)

I want to preference this by saying this is a "you only live once" play and to go with the long-shot ladder -- responsibly of course -- on whoever your favorite option is in this game. Both matchups between Paris and Real Madrid have gone way over on the total, so if you guess right it could really pay off. I don't usually like leaning on past results, but shot volume plays right into Hifi's hands and he topped the 20-point mark in both previous meetings. With Maodo Lo seemingly still out there is one less option to take shots from Hifi, and he won't be shy whether they are falling or not.

