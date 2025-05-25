EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Final Four - Sunday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

For the very last time this season we will break down the top EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge picks. Sunday's slate features only two games, so the player pool is tight, and with one game essentially being an exhibition it's unclear exactly how it will play out.

Enjoy the action and catch you next season!

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (17.4 credits)

Since the start of the 2025 EuroLeague Playoffs, James has been incredibly consistent. He has had just one off game in which he finished with 5 PIR, otherwise he has put up at least 19 PIR every time out. In the postseason he is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 threes per game -- all while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 42.4 percent beyond the arc and 87.0 percent at the charity stripe. The EuroLeague's all-time leading scorer will attempt to secure his first title Sunday, and he looks like a must-have in fantasy lineups.

Devon Hall, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.4 credits)

Hall has been steady in the playoffs, averaging 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 fouls drawn and 14.8 PIR in 23 minutes per game across four appearances. He is also shooting a sizzling 76.2 percent from the field and has made seven of his nine three-point attempts. Hall is being overlooked in fantasy lineups, and after how he fared Friday he's going to remain in an impactful all-around role.

Luca Vildoza, Olympiacos Piraeus (5.9 credits)

A risky, but potentially rewarding pick. With Nigel Williams-Goss ruled out for the third-place match Vildoza could see a minutes bump, as per givemestats.com he takes 25 percent of the Williams-Goss minutes off the bench. Third-place games can often feature expanded or differenet rotations altogether, so Vildoza could be a final-day bargain. Alternatively, Thomas Walkup (6.7 credits) is also worth consideration.

Forward

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (11.6 credits)

When you think of versatile, reliable wings, Diallo is a go-to name. Over his last vive games, he's playing around 30 minutes, averaging 10.2 FG attempts, and contributing across the board — rebounding, defense, drawing fouls, and shooting 42% from three this season. He's a safe and productive pick.

Cedi Osman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.4 credits)

In the semifinal against Fenerbahce, Osman delivered a standout performance: 35 minutes, 22 points, 14 FG attempts, 7 FT attempts, and 6 rebounds. However, with Panathinaikos now playing in the 3rd place match, there's a real risk his minutes could be reduced, as these games often feature expanded rotations and rest for key players.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.8 credits)

Biberovic is averaging 24 minutes, 16.8 PPG, 60/56/83% shooting, 3.0 RPG, and 16.0 PIR. However, he's highly reliant on his shooting — if he misses those 5–7 three-point attempts, the floor drops quickly. High ceiling, high risk.

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (4.0 credits)

Papapetrou missed the last 10 EuroLeague games, including the semifinal. However, in two recent domestic games, he played 23 and 25 minutes, suggesting he's getting back into rhythm? In a 3rd-place game with flexible rotations, he's a deep sleeper and could surprise.

Center

Mam Jaiteh, AS Monaco (8.2 credits)

Center is the toughest position to fill this round, and Jaiteh might be one of the better mid-priced options. In the semifinal, he posted 21 minutes, 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 6 FG attempts — a well-rounded performance for an 8.2-credit player.

Khem Birch, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (6.3 credits)

Not an exciting pick, but with 20+ minutes in each of the last two games, Birch is at least getting the opportunity. His production has been limited (3 FG, 7 fouls, 2 turnovers total in last 2 games), but he did record 13 rebounds in that stretch. As a backup center, he's a viable budget filler — but don't expect huge PIR.

Head Coach

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.4 credits)

Head coach choices this round are a toss-up, and this one might come down to personal preference or strategy. Fenerbahce has lost both games to Monaco this season, but they finished the regular season with two more wins. In a one-game format, anything can happen.

