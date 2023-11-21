EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 10

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We've reached double digits in the Rounds, and it's time for another round of fantasy picks.

The injured list is rather long this week, so be sure to keep a close eye on things -- especially in the hours and minutes leading up to tip-off.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's ride!

Guard

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.8 credits)

Shabazz Napier will likely miss Round 10 with a broken nose, and although Nedovic does not play the same position, he showcased his scoring ability in Round 9 after Napier's early exit. Nedovic took a whopping 20 shots over 30 minutes, so he is primed to be a valuable addition to your roster.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.4 credits)

With Nigel Williams-Goss out, there's a good chance Walkup gets 30 minutes in Round 10. Despite a recent dip in shooting percentage, Walkup's playing time makes him a strong fantasy option, especially if he can improve his accuracy.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.9 credits)

Canaan maintains his status as a reliable fantasy pick, playing on average 28 minutes in the last three games. He sustains excellent shooting percentages and contributes to various aspects of the game, including 9.7 shot attempts, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals, and 2.7 fouls drawn per game. However, his fantasy value hinges to some degree on Shaquielle McKissic's availability, and McKissic is trending toward playing in Round 10, so keep a close eye on this situation.

Tomas Dimsa, Zalgiris Kaunas (6.6 credits)

With Aleksa Avramovic (7.0 credits) potentially missing upcoming games due to a broken nose, Dimsa emerges as a compelling replacement option. Over the past three games, Dimsa has demonstrated his capabilities, averaging over 23 minutes per game. During this period, he has made significant contributions with 12.7 points, 9.3 shot attempts, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.0 fouls drawn, resulting in a commendable 9.0 Player Index Rating (PIR). Moreover, Tuesday's departure of Naz Mitrou-Long should solidify Dimsa's role as a crucial shooting guard for Zalgiris. The Lithuanian club faces Olympiacos, a team struggling to defend shooting guards.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (15.5 credits)

There's little need for extensive discussion when the stats themselves paint a vivid picture of his fantasy prowess. Over the past three games, Shengelia logged an average of 12.3 shot attempts, 2.7 free throw attempts, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks. Additionally, his ability to draw fouls -- an average of 4.3 over the last three games -- enhances his fantasy value. Shengelia's performances this season makes him not just a good but exceptional pick for your fantasy team.

Will Clyburn, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (14.5 credits)

With one of Efes' primary offensive options, Shane Larkin, perhaps needing surgery on an injured finger, Clyburn stands to benefit. Even alongside Larkin, Clyburn has been putting up remarkable numbers, averaging over 30 minutes per game in the last three Rounds. During this period, he has demonstrated his offensive prowess with 14.0 points and 11.7 shot attempts per game.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (14.3 credits)

Moneke emerges as a standout player with a remarkable cost-to-performance ratio, having delivered a stellar PIR of 27.0 over the last three games. What makes him an ideal pick is not only his 10 or more shots per night, but also his all-around game. Moneke consistently contributes in rebounding, distributing assists, stealing and drawing fouls. Additionally, his surprising proficiency behind the arc -- a 56 percent conversion rate this season -- adds an extra layer to his fantasy appeal. The potential absence of Markus Howard in the upcoming EuroLeague round could further enhance Moneke's offensive role, making him a perfect choice for your roster.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.4 credits)

Amidst a lengthy injury list for Fenerbahce, Hayes-Davis remains as a player capable of logging substantial minutes, potentially reaching 35 minutes per game. Players with consistent high minutes are valuable in fantasy, and Hayes-Davis adds to his appeal by contributing in rebounding, assists and drawing fouls.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.0 credits)

Despite missing the last EuroLeague game due to an illness, Sedekerskis made a strong comeback in the ACB league with 26 minutes, 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Showing no signs of slowing down, he remains an attractive fantasy pick, particularly considering his well-rounded contributions on the court.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens (11.9 credits)

Mitoglou stands out as a highly favorable fantasy pick, especially with Juancho Hernangomez still sidelined. Recording over 36 minutes per game in the last three Rounds, he has been a pivotal factor in Panathinaikos' three consecutive wins. With 12.7 shot attempts, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and an impressive 27.7 PIR in this span, Mitoglou's value rightfully increased 1.4 credits over the last three rounds.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.9 credits)

In the last EuroLeague game, Peters delivered an exceptional performance, playing 39 minutes and scoring 28 points. His recent display of prowess extended to a domestic league game where he contributed significantly with 28 minutes, 25 points, 13 field goal attempts and 8 rebounds. As Olympiacos gears up to face Zalgiris, a team known for having one of the weakest defenses in the league, Peters continues to be a reliable fantasy option with ample opportunities to accumulate a high PIR game. While I predicted of his minutes decreasing upon Luke Sikma's return in the last round, Peters not only maintained but exceeded his fantasy relevance, showcasing his importance to the team. Special thanks to the Fantasy community for insightful comments and pointing out the continued significance of Peters in the lineup.

Center

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.8 credits)

Fall remains a solid pick if Nikola Milutinov remains sidelined, and he could be for this Round even if Milutinov plays, as the latter could be eased back into action. In the last domestic game, despite playing only 18 minutes, Fall showcased his impact by recording six points, six assists, one steal and 2 blocks. The added dimension of improved assisting adds to his fantasy appeal. It is advisable to closely monitor Milutinov's status for the upcoming round.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (11.4 credits)

Thiemann's credits still don't reflect his impressive performances this season. With over 26 minutes on the court, he boasts notable statistics, averaging 14.2 points, shooting efficiently (54/36/78%), securing 6.3 rebounds, dishing 1.3 assists, drawing 4.6 fouls, attempting 4.1 free throws, and achieving an 18.7 PIR this EuroLeague season. Although he missed the last domestic league game, ALBA's Twitter account reported that he is undergoing rest.

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (9.8 credits)

Under coach Gianmarco Pozzecco, Lauvergne logs 30+ minutes in most EuroLeague games. In the recent matchup against Baskonia, he attempted an impressive 18 field goals, grabbed 9 boards, but experienced a lower shooting percentage, resulting in a 12 PIR for that game. Despite a subpar shooting split of 40/29/50 percent over the last 3 games, Lauvergne's minutes are secure. Facing Bayern in the next round, which has shown vulnerabilities in defending centers, Lauvergne is worth considering, especially given his sub-10 credits value at the center position.

Head Coach

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.4 credits)

An economical choice at just 6.4 credits, Banchi offers a budget-friendly coaching option. Virtus' upcoming home game against Fenerbahce presents a favorable scenario, considering Fenerbahce's extended injury list, which has already contributed to the team's three consecutive losses.

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (11.9 credits)

While commanding a higher price at 11.9 credits, Mateo is a premium coaching option. Real Madrid's strong likelihood of winning against Alba at home by 11 points or more could translate to 20 fantasy points, surpassing Mateo's credit value. The potential for a decisive victory makes him a viable choice despite the higher cost.

Drop Candidates

Exercise caution and stay updated with injury reports before finalizing your selections. The following players are either out or uncertain for Round 10.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (15.0 credits) - Dealing with a finger injury, currently listed as GTD (Game-Time Decision).

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (12.9 credits) - OUT due to a knee injury.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin (10.1 credits) - Sidelined with a right knee injury, listed as GTD (Game-Time Decision).

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (10.1 credits) - sore back, currently listed as GTD (Game-Time Decision).

Uros Trifunovic, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (4.1 credits) - OUT with a thigh injury.

