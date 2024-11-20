EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 11

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We have just passed the double-week and I hope everyone has achieved the results they were aiming for. First, let's make a quick reminder; since the first game this week will be played on Wednesday, the distribution will be in the form of T1-T2-T3. In light of this information, we tried to select player groups that would cover each day of the week. Secondly, Round-11 is an unlimited-trade week, which is why will not have a "Drop Players Section" this week. Instead, having focused on suggesting many more player groups as much as we can.

And here are your players!

Guard

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (10.6 credits)

Efes returned from their Spanish road trip with two more wins, and the significance of these victories will be more evident later in the season especially in the absence of Shane Larkin. During this period, Bryant has taken on the leadership role for his team and expected to be the key player for Efes in their upcoming games, continuing to deliver high-level performances.

Marko Guduric, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (9.4 credits)

No Wade Baldwin IV, no Devon Hall, no Scottie Wilbekin, no problem! Despite Fenerbahce's guard rotation struggling lately, Guduric stepped up as the main playmaker role for his team during the double-week. His leadership was crucial, especially with his 18 PIR performance in the victory against Zalgiris on the road. This week, he remains the most important guard of his team as they face Virtus on the road again.

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (14.0 credits)

It's derby time which means it's the perfect moment for Maledon to prove himself against probably the most elite group of guards! He had an amazing double-week and now he is consistently getting at least 30 minutes of playing time. What a player with a high scoring potential that's hard to stop.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (11.9 credits)

The top scorer in the EuroLeague by a wide margin! He is playing with great confidence and has found complete freedom within head coach Gordon Herbert's system. Bayern is heading into a relatively tough schedule, but seems to be no reason why the duo of Carsen and Booker will not continue to push forward at full throttle.

Matteo Spagnolo, ALBA Berlin (8.8 credits)

Italian guard did an absolutely great job in double-week by logging 20 and 23 points consecutively and seems like taking the control of his team during the absence of Martin Hermannsson who has still struggled in injury issues and no updates have been provided yet. The next game can be considered one of the toughest away games in the league, but considering Alba's situation lacking of their significant players, Spagnolo has a high chance of delivering a strong performance for his team.

Forward

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (17.2 credits)

Things might not be going too well for Milano, but the same can not be said for the forwards of the team. Especially during the weeks when Shavon Shields and Josh Nebo were absent, Mirotic and Zach LeDay became the driving forces of the team. Mirotic with an average of 22.61 fantasy points per game this season, is second only to Vezenkov in this category. In the game played over the weekend, Shields played 12 minutes, but it might take some time for him to regain his rhythm, so Mirotic is still unquestionably the most important option for his club.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (15.4 credits)

Fenerbahce has won five consecutive games and during this winning streak, Hayes-Davis has been the player making the biggest contribution to the team producing PIRs of 18, 23, 24, 28, and 23, while averaging around 30 minutes on the court. In this week's game against Virtus, he will face a tough match-up with Tornike Shengelia, but if Fenerbahce has any chance of an away victory will likely come through Hayes-Davis.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (14.8 credits)

Compared to previous years, the Georgian forward is having perhaps his least chosen season in fantasy teams, with only a 2.6% selection rate. This can be attributed to both the high-standard performances of other forwards in the league and Virtus' inconsistent performances. However, let's not overlook the fact that he is averaging 16.22 fantasy points per game this season, it is also important to note that against their opponent Fenerbahce this week, will likely play significant minutes as a center and if he can able to avoid of foul trouble, he could play around 30 minutes.

Trevion Williams, ALBA Berlin (14.5 credits)

Khalifa Koumadje who has been sidelined since Week 6 due to a team discipline issue was mentioned in a statement released earlier this week. ALBA announced that they were parting ways with him, meaning Williams is going to be now the primary big man for the rest of the season. Not only that but during the recent double-game week, he delivered his best performances since joining Berlin, producing impressive PIRs of 33 and 29 in consecutive games. The show must go on!

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.0 credits)

This is the opportunity he has been waiting for: With Sasha Vezenkov out for two weeks, and based on the performance he showed last year in Vezenkov's absence, he was clearly the leader of his team.

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (8.9 credits)

He is still rolling! In the absence of Joel Bolomboy, he proved himself to be his team's most important big man during the double-week on the France away trip, and became indispensable for his team in the derby against Partizan. Considering on his value and performance, he is the one who should undoubtedly be in everyone's starting lineup.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (14.4 credits)

He is definitely a safety choice of the week. Considering on Vezenkov's absence, we can expect him to carry the scoring in the paint for Olympiacos and besides, he is also a magnificent rebounder. During the recent double-game week, he produced 26 and 24 PIR in a row with helping his team to secure a couple wins. This week, expectations are high for him in the game against Baskonia.

Joffrey Lauvergne, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (10.2 credits)

Although Neal Sako has overcome his injury, has been getting much playing time and has not yet returned to the impressive form he had showed before the injury. Lauvergne, who had a great double-game week, will be his team's first option in the paint in this week's derby game relying on his experience.

Head Coach

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (8.5 credits)

To be realistic, many pundits expected that following the loss to Efes in Madrid last week, where the game was once a 27-point gap, Chus Mateo's position would be under threat. It seems that the GM staff at Real Madrid has decided to wait a bit longer before making any changes. A high margin victory against Alba in the next game could help make everyone forget the last week's result.

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.1 credits)

Oly suffers the loss of their best player, as Vezenkov, who has been the standout of the season's first third, got injured in the weekend's game and will be out for two weeks. Nevertheless, they are still the favorites in their upcoming home game against Baskonia.

