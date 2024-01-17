EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 22

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

The EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge is entering Round 22, and we have another group of players to consider including in your lineups.

Guard

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (15.1 credits)

Evans posted some impressive stats over the last three games, averaging 19.7 points, 11.3 field goal attempts, 5.0 assists, 4.0 fouls drawn and a 19.7 PIR. In the next three Rounds he gets favorable matchups at the point guard position against Fenerbahce, Partizan and Efes. Evans put up 30, 38, and 19 PIR, respectively, against the same opponents during the first half of the season.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (12.6 credits)

Lee continues to play around 30 minutes per game, and in Round 21 he recorded 12 points, 13 FGA, three rebounds, two assists and three fouls drawn. That line is not great, but it shows his floor, as that was his least productive appearance over the last six Rounds. ASVEL's upcoming opponents -- Virtus Bologna, Bayern and Fenerbahce -- have been below average against point guards, and Lee will remain extra busy as long as Nando de Colo remains out.

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (7.9 credits)

With Nemanja Nedovic out and Milos Teodosic a game-time decision, Dos Santos finds himself in a favorable position. He had a great domestic game over the weekend with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes. New addition Javonte Smart could impact the role Dos Santos plays if he suits up Thursday, but he probably is not ready for a full workload just yet.

Giordano Bortolani, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.9 credits)

Bortolani has broken out in a big way, averaging 17 minutes, 12.3 points, 2.8 threes and 9.5 PIR while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 57.9 percent beyond the arc across the last four Rounds. His role figures to change when Shavon Shields and Rodney McGruder are in the mix and Maodo Lo joins them, but Bortolani should get another chance to show what he can do in Round 22.

Forward

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona (12.4 credits)

Parker has been a big-time contributor of late, and he will get an Efes team that has made some strides defensively but is still giving up more points than any other team. With Nicolas Laprovittola still sidelined, Parker should remain a focal point on the offensive end.

Rokas Giedraitis, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.5 credits)

Giedraitis' stats have improved significantly, with averages of 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 2.0 threes and 8.8 FGA over the last four Rounds. His upcoming games are against the below-average defenses of Baskonia and ALBA, which makes him a strong consideration.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (11.0 credits)

Based on highlights from the last domestic contest, Yabusele saw action at the center position. If Vincent Poirier is unavailable, Yabusele might be a decent pick with substantial minutes potential against Monaco.

Dyshawn Pierre, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (9.9 credits)

With Nigel Hayes-Davis out, head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius is utilizing Pierre at both the small and power forward positions. This has led to more playing time for Pierre in both EuroLeague and domestic league games, and he has performed well in these outings. Given his solid performances and increased role in the absence of Hayes-Davis, Pierre is a reliable pick for this Round.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (9.1 credits)

Bryant has been performing well, with averages of 14.8 points, 10.0 FGA, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 triples over the last four Rounds. Keep an eye on Will Clyburn's injury update, as his return might impact Bryant's role. Also note that Bryant faces tough defensive opponents in the next two Rounds in Barcelona and Monaco.

Achille Polonara, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.6 credits)

With Tornike Shengelia out for Round 22, Polonara becomes a potential option, as he may see increased minutes. He had a strong last domestic game with seven points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Another player to consider is Jordan Mickey, who can cover both positions in the post.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (13.5 credits)

With Moustapha Fall out for three weeks with a knee injury, Milutinov becomes a much more valuable option in the short term. If you're curious about what you could get from Milutinov, note that he recorded a double-double in Round 21 and another in Monday's domestic contest.

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid (11.9 credits)

With Walter Tavares sidelined due to injury Poirier looks like a promising pick. He has shined with Tavares alongside him and has the potential to do much more. Poirier is dealing with an injury of his own, so before locking him into your lineups be sure to check on his status for Round 22.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (7.8 credits)

All head coach picks come with risk this week, including Obradovic. Monaco will face Real Madrid, but the Spanish squad will be without key players in Tavares and Sergio Llull, and Dzanan Musa, Poirier and Rudy Fernandez are all questionable. Madrid remains comfortably atop the standings, but they will hit the road this week, and their absences will weaken them to some degree.

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (5.9 credits)

Banchi is a risky pick with Virtus playing without Shengelia for the first time this season. Virtus lost both games in the last double-round week, and they will also be down another player or two. However, the team has the advantage of playing at home -- where they are 9-1 -- and they will be taking on an ASVEL that is tied for the worst record and will still likely be without de Colo.

Pablo Laso, FC Bayern Munich (4.6 credits)

Laso is an affordable but risky pick, as although Bayern will take on an ALBA team tied with ASVEL they will do so on the road, where they are 2-10 this season. Fortunately for those going with Laso, Bayern should be at full strength and will likely view this as a must-win game.

Drop Candidates

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (15.1 credits)

Baldwin has been putting up great stats recently, but there's a big red flag with Maccabi facing Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and Real Madrid over the next three Rounds. All these teams are strong defensively. Baldwin's price has a high risk of dropping in the Rounds ahead.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (12.7 credits)

While Sedekerskis is not necessarily a drop candidate, it's important to note the shift in his minutes. He's no longer playing around 30 minutes per game, averaging only 21 minutes over his last three appearances across the EuroLeague and domestic league. This change in playing time affects his fantasy value and limits his opportunities to increase his price.

