EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 3

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

It's that time again! We're back with more EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge picks for Round 3.

We will dive right into the players that will help you build a winning fantasy lineup, and if you have any questions or comments, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article.

Let's dive into the selection of players and coaches to help you build a winning fantasy lineup. It's not only about the picks; it's about the community and collective knowledge sharing that makes the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge as exciting as it is.

Guard

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Tel Aviv (15.2 credits) - Brown and Maccabi hit the road to face Valencia, a team that has been vulernable when it comes to guarding point guards. With Wade Baldwin IV uncertain and perhaps not 100 percent even if he plays, Brown should continue shouldering more responsibility. His versatility makes him a valuable asset, as he contributes significantly in areas outside the scoring column, including rebounds, assists, steals and fouls drawn.

Scottie Wilbekin, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (10.9 credits) - With Tyler Dorsey sidelined, Wilbekin is poised to be the focal point of Fenerbahce's offense. Expect him to get up more than 10 field goal attempts and log significant minutes. Wilbekin's proficiency in dishing out assists and drawing fouls is an added fantasy bonus. Facing Panathinaikos in the upcoming game, he is in prime position to rack up fantasy points.

Michalis Lountzis, Olympiacos Piraeus (4.0 credits) - Lountzis is a budget-friendly option at this rate, perfect for those looking to allocate more of their budget to pricier players. While he only played one minute in Round 1, he generated 4 PIR in Round 2. His recent performance in the domestic league, where he played 19 minutes and made at least three marks in four columns, showcases his potential. Take a chance on Lountzis in Round 3.

Forward

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (14.3 credits) - Yabusele is worth considering due to his favorable matchup against Zalgiris. In the first two games, Zalgiris allowed power forwards to score high in the fantasy index. Playing at home further enhances Yabusele's fantasy potential. Even with Walter Tavares and Gabriel Deck back in action, you should consider Yabusele in Round 3.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (12.8 credits) - Shengelia is riding a wave of impressive performances in both EuroLeague and domestic games. He's become a valuable asset for any fantasy roster, consistently logging over 20 minutes and contributing significantly in scoring, rebounding, assisting and fouls drawn. Shengelia's upcoming schedule includes matchups against teams that have been known to allow high fantasy scores, further enhancing his appeal. What's even more exciting is that Virtus will enjoy home-court advantage in three of their next four games. Last but not least, Shengelia has upped his playmaking skills this season, adding another layer to his fantasy potential.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.2 credits) - Moneke is showing consistency as a strong rebounder and offensive contributor, ranking top-10 in rebounds per game and also averaging 10.5 attempts from the field through two Rounds. It's reasonable to anticipate a dip in the scoring opportunities, but Moneke's ability to generate fantasy points is evident. He faces the formidable rebounding prowess of Bayern -- the second best team in that department -- but based on the early signs, he's more than capable of making an impact on your fantasy roster.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (14.4 credits) - The center position often poses challenges when it comes to finding reliable fantasy picks. Milutinov, however, shines as one of the more dependable choices. Consistently logging over 30 minutes per game, he is a valuable asset for your fantasy roster. While the return of Moustapha Fall might slightly impact Milutinov's playing time, he will still contribute significantly during his 20 minutes on the court. He boasts strong rebounding skills and is a consistent scorer. In addition, he adds assists, steals, blocks, and draws a fair share of fouls, making him a versatile and well-rounded choice for your roster.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (9.2 credits) - Thiemann is a gem at this price. With an average of 19.2 PIR per game over the first two EuroLeague Rounds, he offers fantastic value. The season is subject to ups and downs, and Thiemann has not been a consistent producer in the past. However, as long as ALBA remains thin in the frontcourt he is an essential addition to your team.

Head Coach

Erdem Can, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (7.0 credits) - Efes has a favorable matchup against ASVEL in the next round. Both teams have allowed high fantasy index scores to their opponents, but playing at home provides an advantage for Efes, and recent performances by key players like Will Clyburn, Darius Thompson and Rodrigue Beaubois bode well for Can's strategy.

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.3 credits) - Banchi is an attractive budget option at this meager price, and my preferred option for Round 3. With Virtus playing at home and dominating Monaco in Round 2, Banchi's got the upside you are looking for. Look for another strong performance from Virtus against ALBA.